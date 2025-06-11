Baker Hughes Receives Award from Equinor to Industrialize Offshore Plug & Abandonment Operations in Oseberg East Field

Baker Hughes awarded P&A agreement based on Mature Assets Solutions portfolio

Agreement will enable Equinor to drive efficiencies, industrialize P&A operations through end-to-end integration

Award marks first project as part of multi-year frame agreement for integrated well services



HOUSTON and LONDON, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, will provide Equinor plug and abandonment (P&A) services in the Oseberg East field on Norway's continental shelf. Baker Hughes' Mature Assets Solutions team will lead the integrated P&A campaign planning phase, as well as delivering integrated P&A services in execution across several wells in the North Sea.

Baker Hughes has a history of successful integrated P&A projects, as well as its innovative portfolio of Mature Assets Solutions with a proven track record of increasing efficiency, accelerating timelines and reducing total operating costs. Through this integrated P&A program, Baker Hughes will plug and abandon wells and provide project management services on behalf of Equinor.

"Our Mature Assets Solutions experts are well equipped to manage every phase of P&A and optimize operations to meet Equinor's well abandonment goals," said Amerino Gatti, executive vice president of Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes. "As this project unfolds, we will collectively unlock new efficiencies that set new standards for well abandonment solutions, providing cost-effective solutions to Equinor through collaboration, technology, optimization and integration."

This project follows the March 2025 signing of a multi-year framework agreement between Baker Hughes and Equinor to provide integrated plug and abandonment services. To manage the project, Baker Hughes will establish a P&A Center of Excellence in Bergen and Stavanger. This hub of expertise will bring together project managers and subject matter experts to centralize P&A activities in the North Sea, ensuring the most economical and reliable solutions are implemented to responsibly abandon each well while maximizing operational efficiencies.

Baker Hughes' differentiating well abandonment portfolio include cutting-edge technologies, such as PRIME Powered Mechanical Applications, CICM (Casing Integrity & Cement Mapping), MASTODON casing retrieval system, and the Xtreme SJI mechanical slotting tool. Planning for Oseberg East is now underway, and the execution is scheduled to begin in 2026.

