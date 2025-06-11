Akamai Technologies, Inc.: Akamai and Cloudinary Announce Strategic Alliance

Under new agreement, Cloudinary will power Akamai Video Manager and join Akamai's Qualified Compute Partner Program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, today announced a strategic partnership with Cloudinary under which its next-generation Video Manager solution will be powered by Cloudinary. The new alliance brings Cloudinary's AI-powered video solution to Akamai Video Manager customers to make video management and delivery easier by alleviating common video challenges, including performance optimization and time-intensive post-production work. Together they will address the growing demand for and need to deliver exceptional video experiences, for every user, on any device and channel. The company also announced that Cloudinary is the latest organization to join the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program as an Independent Software Vendor (ISV).

As an ISV in the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program, Cloudinary brings its decade-plus experience managing and delivering high-performing video experiences at scale deployed on Akamai Cloud. Cloudinary powers more than 1 billion videos for thousands of customers across nearly every industry. These video experiences comprise a variety of business-critical use cases - from delivering micro-videos on product and landing pages,to streaming live and long-form video content, to enabling partner- or user-generated videos.

"Video is at the center of millions of enterprise and consumer engagements every day, and these experiences must be fast, flawless, and customized for every viewer and touchpoint," said Gary Ballabio, Vice President, Strategic Technology Partnerships, Cloudinary. "We're excited to bring Cloudinary's game-changing video innovations to Akamai customers to ensure they can more easily reap the tremendous engagement and conversion rewards of video."

"Akamai is pleased to make Cloudinary's AI-powered video solution available to Akamai customers through the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program," said Dan Lawrence, Senior Vice President, Cloud Computing, Akamai. "Video Manager customers are now able to elevate their video experiences via the power of Cloudinary and scale video-rich experiences across Akamai Cloud, the world's most distributed platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery."

The Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program is designed to make solution-based services that are interoperable with Akamai cloud computing services easily accessible to Akamai customers. The services are provided by Akamai technology partners that complete a qualification process to ensure they are readily available to deploy and scale across the globally distributed Akamai Cloud. The services are available individually or can work together to form a larger ecosystem of complementary capabilities, which can offer performance and cost benefits by running on a single global platform.

To learn more about the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program or to join the leading technology companies that partner with Akamai, visit the Akamai Technology Partner Program page .

Additional information about Akamai's cloud computing services is available at akamai.com . More information about Cloudinary's video solution is available at cloudinary.com/products/video .

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary is the image and video platform that enables the world's most engaging brands to deliver transformative visual experiences at global scale. More than two million users and 10,000 customers, including Adidas, Bleacher Report, Etsy, Fiverr, Grubhub, Minted and Paul Smith rely on Cloudinary to bring their campaigns, apps and sites to life. Backed by an ecosystem of more than 300 partners, integrations and plug-ins, Cloudinary's AI-powered image and video solutions offer a single source of truth for brands to manage, transform, optimize, and deliver engaging visual content to anyone, anywhere. As a result, brands across all industries are seeing up to a 203% ROI with benefits including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com .

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai's full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world's most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn .

