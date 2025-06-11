Upcell is proud to announce the formation of its Advisory Board. Composed of high-profile experts from across industry, policy, finance, and academia, the Advisory Board will support Upcell's mission to strengthen battery manufacturing capabilities across global regions and drive innovation across the value chain.

Originally launched in Europe in 2022 as the European Battery Manufacturing Alliance, Upcell is now expanding in Asia and America, driven by the growing need for international collaboration. Embracing a "global with local-for-local" approach Upcell promotes cross-regional knowledge exchange while supporting the development of local ecosystems.

Consequently, the Advisory Board will provide strategic guidance to Upcell's leadership, providing guidance on market trends, technology, and global cooperation. The collective and internationally representative expertise will be instrumental in shaping Upcell's long-term vision and operational roadmap.

"We are honored to bring together such a distinguished group of leaders who share our ambition for a sustainable and battery-powered future," said Claude Laperiere, President at Upcell Alliance. "Their guidance will be instrumental as we scale our initiatives and build a connected, world-class ecosystem."

The Upcell Advisory Board, chaired by Prof. Jamal Saghir, will work to inform strategy, strengthen the network, and support key initiatives, such as the recent launch ofUpcell Turnkey Solutions.

Prof. Jamal Saghir added, "Upcell is an important player for supporting and speeding up the growth of the battery manufacturing industry which is now at its critical juncture. The Advisory Board will provide strategic advice and critical thinking; advance ideas or innovations that haven't yet had the opportunity to surface; and support Upcell's goals and growth

Advisory Board members include:

Prof. Jamal Saghir , Former Director of the World Bank, current Professor of Practice at McGill University (Chair of the Board)

, Former Director of the World Bank, current Professor of Practice at McGill University Gwenaelle Avice Huet , Executive Vice President of Europe Operations at Schneider Electric

, Executive Vice President of Europe Operations at Schneider Electric Gareth Hagan , Chief Executive Officer at OCO Global

, Chief Executive Officer at OCO Global Prof. Emmanuel Trélat, Director of the Jacques-Louis Lions Laboratory at Sorbonne University

About Upcell

Upcell is a forward-thinking association committed to shaping and accelerating the future of the battery manufacturing industry. Bringing together a network of industry leaders, institutions, and innovators, Upcell aims to foster tangible business opportunities for its members, strengthen collaboration and drive collective success.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250611260410/en/

Contacts:

Media:

julia.bach@upcell.org

+33 6 52 01 31 82

www.upcell.org