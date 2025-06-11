Anzeige
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
11.06.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Voyager Technologies, Ategrity to debut at NYSE

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on June 11th

  • Stocks are a little lower on Wednesday morning after the S&P 500 finished Tuesday 1.8% from its February high.
  • Markets are moving after U.S.and Chinese officials reached a trade consensus in London following a second day of talks. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said they'll return to Washington to ensure President Donald Trump approves.
  • Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) and Ategrity (NYSE: ASIC) are set to debut on the NYSE after pricing their shares last night. Voyager raised $383 million in an upsized offering. Ategrity priced its shares at $17 apiece yesterday.

