WINVEST GROUP LTD: Winvest Group Unveils 2025 Roadmap, Advancing Movie Production With ConTech & Launchrr

NEVADA CITY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Winvest Group Limited (OTCQB:WNLV), a publicly traded investment holding company specializing in film, entertainment, and technology, has officially announced its 2025 strategic blueprint. The roadmap focuses on original content development, a self-developed automation intelligence distribution SaaS product, and content delivery metric management. The company is also exploring the feasibility of a future Nasdaq uplisting, subject to all regulatory and market conditions.

Strategic IP Investment Offerings

In 2025, through our unique Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) model, Winvest plans to develop two to three feature films centered on strong, data-driven narratives through our A/B testing algorithms methodology. We offer unit purchases to shareholders on our Intellectual Properties (IP), payable in cash upon Subscription, from fractional to fixed offering proceeds from $25,000 to $250,000 per unit purchase in collaboration with our financial products.

Our unit IP investment offering is designed for both theatrical and streaming distribution. Through each PPM, Winvest subsidiary IQI Media will serve as the LLC Manager, offering specific investor incentives for various levels of investment with a projected return of up to 125%. Each IP is potentially expandable into long-term franchising, merchandising, and digital collectibles.

Launchrr: Self-Developed, AI-Ready SaaS Distribution Platform Enters Growth Phase

We've built a SaaS platform that streamlines a workspace and content management system (CMS) application solution for streaming distribution. Notably, Launchrr offers a single submission process for all major streamers, simplifies data-heavy technical aspects, and tracks advertising revenue and residuals thanks to our heavy investments in application programming interface (API) integrations with top streaming platforms.

"Launchrr's prototypes are complete, and we're currently onboarding a full-stack engineer to deploy the platform after thoroughly testing and user-validating it," said Khiow Hui Lim, Chief Strategy Officer of Winvest Group and Founder of IQI Media. "Our SaaS is AI-ready, with APIs designed for future machine learning (ML) integrations, and we aim to launch a beta in approximately two months, with a full rollout by late Q2 or early Q3 2025."

This is an exciting step! We're really close to bringing our product to life, which will immediately benefit Hollywood's local businesses and guilds. And it sets us on a path to expand and monitor content revenues.

Exploring Web3 Innovation in Film

The Winvest compliance team is anticipating broader opportunities for integrating Web3 and blockchain technologies into the film industry and has already begun aligning these efforts with evolving U.S. regulatory guidance. On April 10, 2025, the SEC released a statement about "Offerings and Registrations of Securities in the Crypto Asset Markets." We're reviewing the updates to the Securities Act of 1933 ("Securities Act) and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"), which protect investors and ensure fair and efficient markets.

Partnering with MOV Coin, Winvest is exploring Real World Asset (RWA) frameworks to transfer IP and film rights onto the blockchain. Our collaborative method enables audiences and community members to invest in film projects via decentralized platforms.

This initiative aims to enhance transparency, verify copyrights, and improve liquidity, enabling Winvest to create a new financial model for the entertainment industry. We expect that by 2025, 20% to 30% of funding for some film projects will come from Web3 platforms and communities.

Long-Term Growth Strategy and Nasdaq Uplisting

Winvest continues to evaluate acquisition opportunities worldwide to enhance its content and technology portfolio. Simultaneously, the company is assessing its pathway toward a future Nasdaq uplisting, which will be pursued based on regulatory readiness and favorable market conditions.

"We are building a platform where creativity, technology, and community come together to define the next era of global entertainment," said Jeffrey Wong, CEO of Winvest Group. "2025 represents a key milestone as we transition into a platform-driven, intelligent, and community-powered entertainment future."

For more information, visit: www.winvestgroup.co.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially due to changes in regulatory environments, market dynamics, execution risks, or other unforeseen factors. Winvest Group assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements unless required by law.

