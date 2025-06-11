Fathom Companies: The Brunswick Hotel and Noble Kitchen & Bar Unveil Exciting New Look After Multi-Million Dollar Renovation, New Brand Design

Re-opened in May 2025, the new design elevates the hotel and restaurant for a fresh and modern Midcoast hospitality experience

BRUNSWICK, MAINE / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / The Brunswick Hotel , a boutique hotel at the heart of Maine's Midcoast gateway city, and its award-winning restaurant, Noble Kitchen & Bar , are thrilled to announce their grand reopening following an extensive multi-million dollar renovation of the 51 rooms and suites, lobby and common spaces, and a refresh on interiors and outdoor hardscaping facelift on the patio for the restaurant.

The Brunswick Hotel

Bright and warm lobby welcome at the newly renovated Brunswick Hotel

The Renovation + Design

The hotel re-design was led by award-winning Ealain Studio from Portland, Maine who specialize in hospitality and restaurant projects. The transformative renovation over four months is a complete redesign of the hotel's interiors, guest rooms, public spaces, and the signature Noble Kitchen & Bar.

The hotel's understated elegance, characterized by its gabled front and porch-wrapped building, provided the perfect tableau for the interior design. Situated across from Bowdoin College's central campus and near the Androscoggin River, the hotel's new soothing color scheme mirrors the natural beauty of Maine's mid-coast region.

Highlights of the Renovation:

Art Program: Curated and produced by Erin Hutton Projects, the artwork is a signature element of the hotel's full transformation, featuring all Maine-based artists

Guest Rooms: Redesigned with modern touches, luxurious bedding, smart technology, and a calming coastal palette

Lobby and Public Spaces: The hotel's lobby is updated to create an elegant first impression, with contemporary furnishings and local artwork

Noble Kitchen & Bar: The restaurant refresh features a stunning new bar, lighting and an improved outdoor patio and landscaping - one of Brunswick's only al fresco dining areas with cozy fire elements and outdoor bar.

New Branding and Website: A new logo and digital redesign for the hotel and restaurant, www.thebrunswickhotel.com and www.noblekitchenbar.com

Noble Kitchen & Bar

New Executive Chef Ken Burkett and Food & Beverage Manager Lauren Williamson have relaunched the restaurant's menu to reflect a refined seasonality with dishes that are craveable and familiar-casual. Classics like the Locals Burger and Noble Fries, Bangs Island Mussels, Clam Chowder, Fish & Chips are joined by newcomers to the menu like Artichoke Dip, Lobster Risotto Cakes, Ramp Fettuccine and Clams, Hanger Steak and Pan Seared Scallops with spring vegetables. Fresh salads, desserts and a robust summer cocktails and wine list round out the new dining experience, which includes al fresco seating options on the refurbished and re-landscaped patio.

A New Era for Brunswick Hospitality

"There's a transformative energy happening in Brunswick and this hotel and restaurant are at the heart of it. From our new logos and websites to fresh room and restaurant design, we're excited to welcome guests - and our local residents - back to these spaces," said General Manager Kate Stanek Gleason.

For reservations and more information, visit www.thebrunswickhotel.com and follow for updates on Instagram @brunswickhotelmaine and @noblekitchenbar .

About Fathom Companies

Fathom Companies is comprised of two main divisions: a hospitality management arm that focuses on operations, sales, marketing, revenue management, and accounting and a real estate investment and development arm concentrating on developing and providing consulting services for ground-up construction, historic renovations, and repositioning of hotel, office, residential, and mixed-use properties. Fathom continues to expand its hospitality portfolio through development, ownership and/or joint venture partnerships as well as third-party management agreements. To learn more about Fathom Companies, visit www.fathomcompanies.com . Follow on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

