Insight7 Launches 'Call Evaluation' Platform to Unlock Insights From Customer and Employee Calls at Scale

New AI-powered platform turns conversations into insights for quality assurance, performance gains, and coaching opportunities - amplifying human decision-making without replacing it.

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Insight7 , a leading developer of conversational intelligence solutions, today announced the official launch of its new Call Evaluation platform. Designed for everyday business users, the platform helps mid-market teams across sales, customer support, quality assurance (QA), customer experience, human resources (HR), and compliance analyze video and audio calls at scale to uncover business insights, score interactions, identify coaching opportunities, and drive faster, smarter decision-making. Whether the objective is performance evaluation, onboarding, QA, or compliance monitoring, Call Evaluation supports a wide range of use cases and adapts to the unique goals and workflows of each function.

Unlike legacy tools designed for massive contact centers or high-cost platforms focused on tech-sector sales teams, Call Evaluation is an easy-to-use, affordable, and template-driven solution built for frontline teams - no technical expertise required. It delivers value across departments by surfacing actionable conversation insights in ways that reflect how real teams work, not how tech stacks are structured.

"There's a growing disconnect between what organizations actually need from AI and the autonomous agent hype dominating the conversation," said Odun Odubanjo, CEO and former Shopify product leader. "Our customers don't want black-box AI making decisions for them. They want tools that help them work smarter and faster. Our platform delivers exactly that - AI that amplifies human intelligence rather than attempting to replace it."

The platform automatically transcribes, analyzes, and surfaces actionable insights, performance metrics, and coaching opportunities from conversations, helping teams evaluate reps, track improvement, and enhance customer experience in real-time. While many enterprise call center tools are built for Fortune 500s with large-scale budgets, Call Evaluation is designed for the mid-market, serving companies with 10-150 cross-functional team members who generate thousands of employee and customer calls each month and are ready to unlock greater visibility, consistency, and performance across their teams.

Key features of the Call Evaluation platform include:

Call Performance Dashboards : Real-time visibility into caller/agent behavior, sentiment trends, keywords, and performance drivers.

Custom Scorecards & Coaching Tools : Tailored evaluation criteria, rep-level coaching tips, and performance tracking.

Starter Kits by Role & Industry: Out-of-the-box templates tailored for common business needs, designed to help teams across departments quickly activate call insights and adapt the platform to their unique workflows.

Early customers report significant efficiency gains in call quality assurance and rep development. Tri County Metals has used Insight7 to evaluate call performance across its customer support team. "Insight7 has been a game-changer in helping us evaluate our customer service reps with greater accuracy and efficiency," said James Akins, Head of Organization and Staffing. "The team is incredibly responsive and detail-oriented. It's unlike anything else we've seen in this space."

Insight7's Call Evaluation platform is now available. Teams looking to improve sales performance, customer experience, or QA that drives coaching and continuous improvement through smarter call analysis can learn more and request a demo at https://www.insight7.io . The launch coincides with Customer Contact Week in Las Vegas, the top event for CX leaders.

Insight7 is the developer of Call Evaluation, an AI-powered conversation intelligence platform built for mid-market teams. Designed to support a wide range of use cases, including quality assurance, performance evaluation, coaching, onboarding, and compliance, Insight7 helps organizations turn thousands of sales, support, and internal calls into actionable insights. Built for everyday business users, the platform empowers cross-functional teams to evaluate conversations at scale, drive continuous improvement, and make faster, smarter decisions. Founded by former Shopify product leader Odun Odubanjo, Insight7 is based in Gainesville, Florida, with a globally distributed team. Learn more at www.insight7.io .

