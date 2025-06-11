Appalachian Mountain Club's High Mountain Huts Open for 2025 Season

Experience Unforgettable Alpine Adventures with Cozy Lodging, Fresh Meals, and Breathtaking Views - Reserve Your Spot Today

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / The Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC), America's oldest conservation and recreation organization, announced today that its storied eight High Mountain Huts in New Hampshire's White Mountain National Forest are open for the 2025 season.

" AMC's High Mountain Huts offer a kind of joy you can't find anywhere else," said Nicole Zussman, President and CEO of the Appalachian Mountain Club. "Picture yourself hiking through awe-inspiring alpine landscapes and arriving at a cozy, cheerful hut nestled in the heart of the White Mountains. With hearty meals, comfortable bunks, and a spirited hut croo ready to welcome you, it's the kind of experience where lasting memories are made."

Accessible only by foot and connected by 50 miles of the Appalachian National Scenic Trail, the eight huts offer hikers high-altitude hospitality and an unparalleled lodging experience. Each of AMC's High Mountain Huts offers cozy bunk-style accommodations, hearty home-cooked meals prepared daily by the energetic "hut croo," and a warm, communal dining experience that builds community among guests. Spaced roughly six to eight miles apart along the Appalachian Trail in New Hampshire's White Mountains, the huts are perfectly suited for multi-day backcountry hikes or approachable overnight adventures for families and first-time hikers alike.

Set amidst sweeping alpine vistas, these backcountry lodges provide access to some of the region's most iconic trails and peaks. From sunrises over the Presidential Range to shared stories at dinner, the High Mountain Huts deliver an unmatched opportunity to experience the joy, beauty, and community of the outdoors.

Proceeds from the huts fund the AMC's conservation efforts across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, including the nonprofit organization's work to create, maintain, and preserve more than 1,800 miles of trails. These trails allow responsible hikers to enjoy the mountains' delicate ecology while keeping visitors on the path. In addition, AMC produces high-quality, peer-reviewed research to inform policymakers in protecting spaces that drive the region's outdoor recreation economy.

"We hope visitors feel good knowing that their stay directly supports AMC's ability to connect people to the outdoors," added Zussman. "No matter how guests interact with AMC, whether through lodging, guided activities, or volunteering, they are connected to our work and mission."

Limited reservations remain for AMC's 2025 High Mountain Hut season. Whether you're planning a multi-day adventure or a first-time family trek , now is the time to experience the unforgettable joy of alpine hiking with cozy accommodations, hearty meals, and sweeping White Mountain views. Book today at outdoors.org/huts to secure your spot-and know that every stay directly supports AMC's mission to foster the protection, enjoyment, and understanding of the outdoors. AMC members receive up to 20% off lodging.

About the Appalachian Mountain Club

Founded in 1876, the Appalachian Mountain Club is the nation's oldest conservation and recreation organization. AMC is a community of more than 90,000 adventurers, advocates, and nature nerds whose passion for the outdoors knows no bounds. From Maine to Virginia, AMC connects people with nature-and with each other. AMC operates its high mountain huts under several special permits and leases, including in the White Mountain National Forest and New Hampshire State Parks.

Learn more at www.outdoors.org .

