Teachers on Call Celebrates 9th Consecutive Consumer Choice Award in Toronto with Launch of VIP Teachers' Lounge Appreciation Campaign

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award (CCA) proudly announces Teachers on Call as the top provider in the tutoring category for the Toronto Central region. This marks the company's ninth consecutive win, underscoring its continued excellence in personalized tutoring. In celebration, Teachers on Call has launched the VIP Teachers' Lounge, a new Teacher Appreciation Program created to recognize and thank the educators who have been instrumental in the company's success over the past 40 years. Supported by partners both big and small, this initiative highlights the invaluable contributions of teachers, school staff, and education leaders who go above and beyond for students every day. A proudly Canadian and family-operated business, Teachers on Call is also celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. This award is a testament to the company's enduring leadership in education and its unwavering commitment to both empowering students and honouring professional educators.

"We're incredibly honoured to celebrate 40 years of tutoring service and our ninth consecutive Consumer Choice Award," said Joanne Sallay, President & CEO of Teachers on Call. "This milestone belongs to the amazing community that surrounds us - families who value education, students and alumni achieving great things, and the certified teachers who are the heart and soul of what we do. We're especially proud to have launched our VIP Teachers' Lounge Appreciation Campaign this year, offering exclusive offers, giveaways, and updates to recognize and celebrate all educators, not just those on our tutoring team. Dedicated professional teachers have always set us apart, and we are so grateful for their lasting impact on generations of learners. Every student deserves the opportunity to reach their full academic potential with confidence, and we're proud to be part of that journey."

Since 1984, Teachers on Call has provided high-quality, one-on-one tutoring services to elementary and high school students from kindergarten to Grade 12. Their approach centres on pairing students with professional, provincially certified teachers who offer curriculum-based support in English, French, math, science, reading, numeracy, and more. In addition to subject-specific help, Teachers on Call also offers academic coaching in essential study skills, time management, and organization and planning strategies. With a personalized approach to learning, Teachers on Call ensures that students receive tailored academic support through both in-home and online tutoring options. The company's mission is to empower students by equipping them with the skills and confidence needed to succeed in school, future careers, and life.

Teachers on Call understands that every student has unique learning needs. Their tutoring services are designed to support a wide range of academic goals - whether it's reinforcing classroom learning, preparing for important exams, improving learning skills and work habits, or simply working toward a strong report card. From remediation to enrichment and everything in between, Teachers on Call offers tailored support to help students succeed at every stage. By working closely with families and schools, their certified teachers ensure that tutoring aligns with the student's curriculum, making learning both effective and enjoyable.

The company's tutors not only provide academic instruction but also serve as mentors, fostering a love of learning and encouraging students to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Teachers on Call takes pride in its long-standing relationships with families and schools, offering consistent support as students grow and progress through their educational journey.

In an era where online education has become increasingly prevalent, Teachers on Call stands out as a Canadian leader in online tutoring. As an early adopter of this approach well before the pandemic, the company recognized the opportunity to provide a cost-effective and flexible solution that reaches more students while also creating high-paying jobs for certified teachers. Their online tutoring programs deliver the same personalized attention, engagement, and curriculum-based support as in-home sessions, all from the comfort and convenience of home. By combining innovation with a deep commitment to student success, Teachers on Call is helping to shape a more accessible and empowering future for education in Canada.

