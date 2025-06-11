AGS Health CEO Patrice Wolfe Named one of the Becker's Healthcare "Top Women to Know in Health IT"

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / AGS Health® CEO Patrice Wolfe has been named to the Becker's Hospital Review list of "Women in Health IT to Know" in 2025. The annual list recognizes women who are harnessing the power of health IT to help shape the future of the healthcare industry.

Wolfe has been at the helm of AGS Health, a leading provider of tech-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions and a strategic growth partner to healthcare providers across the U.S., for nearly six years. During her tenure, the company has evolved into a market leader in technology-led RCM solutions, strengthening its capabilities through strategic acquisitions and the organic development of proprietary technologies.

Central to Wolfe's leadership is a bold vision for a frictionless revenue cycle powered by a hybrid intelligence model that seamlessly blends human expertise with the speed, scale, and precision of artificial intelligence (AI). This model enhances human decision-making with AI's analytical power, creating a synergistic system designed to prioritize outcomes over narrowly defined metrics and point solutions.

"Healthcare leaders are seeking a more strategic approach to revenue cycle management-one that goes beyond transactional efficiency and focuses on delivering measurable financial and clinical outcomes," said Wolfe. "That's the philosophy behind our hybrid intelligence model. Our clients view us not merely as a vendor but as a long-term strategic partner. The success of our solutions is measured by the tangible impact we deliver, whether that's increasing cash flow, reducing denials, or improving the patient financial experience."

Under Wolfe's leadership, AGS Health has introduced a series of transformative advancements aimed at modernizing and optimizing revenue cycle operations. Key innovations include the deployment of agentic automation, autonomous medical coding solutions, and hybrid intelligence solutions for front-end financial clearance and prior authorization processes. The company has also developed proprietary workflow orchestration tools that enhance the efficiency, accuracy, and decision-making capabilities of its service teams through intelligent automation and real-time data insights.

Wolfe also spearheaded the company's geographic expansion into Mexico and the Philippines, broadening customers' access to diverse, highly skilled talent pools that are uniquely suited for clinical administrative support roles.

In recognition of its strong workplace culture and employee engagement, AGS Health earned Great Place to Work® certification in India, the United States, and the Philippines. The company also achieved significant industry recognition, including being named a Leader in Everest Group's Medical Coding Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment and receiving four consecutive Leader and Star Performer designations in Everest Group's RCM Operations evaluations.

Additional accolades under Wolfe's tenure include being named "Most Improved Services Solution - Best in KLAS: Software & Services," earning the KLAS Research and Censinet Cybersecurity Transparent designation, and receiving the UiPath AI25 Award along with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) Excellence Award for Best Security Practices in an Organization.

"I am honored to be among such an elite group of women who are reshaping the healthcare industry," says Wolfe. "But I did not achieve this honor alone; credit extends to the exceptional AGS Health team, which shares my commitment to leveraging the latest technologies to deliver exceptional quality to our healthcare customers."

The women leaders recognized on Becker's list, curated by the editorial team from nominations submitted across the healthcare ecosystem, utilize technology to drive meaningful change by streamlining administrative processes, enhancing care delivery, standardizing workflows, and elevating overall system efficiency. In its announcement, Becker's Healthcare stated its pride in honoring trailblazing women in health IT for their unwavering commitment to improving healthcare, adding that their leadership and innovation are essential to the continued success of their organizations and the healthcare industry.

