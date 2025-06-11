Grasshopper Named Banking Tech Awards USA Winner for Third Consecutive Year

Best-in-class digital bank for startups and SMBs recognized by FinTech Futures for Best Use of Tech in Business Banking

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Grasshopper , the client-first digital bank built for the business and innovation economy, has been named a winner of Informa's Banking Tech Awards for the third year in a row, winning the Best Use of Tech in Business Banking category - recognizing its leading digital offerings for startup and small-and medium-sized business (SMB) clients. This marks Grasshopper's second consecutive win in this category, following its 2023 recognition for Best Use of Tech in Banking.

The annual program honors the achievements and successes in the banking and fintech industry throughout the U.S., awarding top players across embedded finance, lending, customer experience, and more.

"Winning this award for the third year in a row is more than just a milestone, it's a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the passion our team brings to pushing boundaries every day," said Mike Butler , President & CEO of Grasshopper. "It's an honor to be recognized once again by the Banking Tech Awards USA. As we continue to expand our platform and actively serve both business and consumer markets, we remain focused on building technology that removes friction, creates opportunity, and empowers our clients to thrive."

The award honors Grasshopper's continued leadership in digital banking and its dedication to delivering a modern, secure, and scalable experience to startups, small businesses, and the innovation economy. Over the past year, Grasshopper has expanded its impact by offering free business checking and savings accounts that can be opened digitally in under 10 minutes, integrated embedded tools and a curated marketplace to simplify financial management, and faster access to capital through its SBA lending program. These advancements directly benefit clients by streamlining their financial operations, enabling faster access to capital, and providing the tools they need to manage and grow their businesses with confidence. By staying ahead of industry trends and continuously investing in innovation, Grasshopper empowers entrepreneurs to focus less on banking - and more on building what's next.

Grasshopper, with total assets of approximately $1.4 billion, received over 40,000 digital business banking account applications from SMBs and Startups in 2024, and has seen that run rate increase in 2025 from clients seeking access to its technology and services. Following the recent acquisition of Auto Club Trust, FSB , the bank further expanded into consumer banking and now has the opportunity to serve more than 13 million AAA members and insureds across The Auto Club Group's 14-state territory with its award-winning digital platform.

To learn more about Grasshopper, visit www.grasshopper.bank .

About Grasshopper

With total assets of approximately $1.4 billion, Grasshopper Bank is a client-first, full service digital bank serving the business and innovation economy. Grasshopper Bank replaces the traditional one-size-fits-all approach to banking with a suite of products and services tailored to specific industries and a passionate team of experts with deep expertise in their fields. Grasshopper Bank's banking solutions cover small businesses, startups, venture capital and private equity firms, fintech-focused Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and commercial API banking platforms, SBA lending, commercial real estate lending, yacht lending and white-labeled consumer banking. Headquartered in New York, New York, the bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For more information, visit Grasshopper Bank's website at www.grasshopper.bank or follow Grasshopper Bank on LinkedIn or X .

Media Contact

Jack Audett

Caliber Corporate Advisers

jack@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Grasshopper

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/grasshopper-named-banking-tech-awards-usa-winner-for-third-consecuti-1038097