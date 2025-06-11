Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
ACCESS Newswire
11.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
Test Invest Media Launches to Merge Entertainment, Ownership and Opportunity

Trailblazing a New Media Model That Turns Audiences Into Owners

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Entrepreneurs and investors Kendra Bracken-Ferguson and Fred Collins today announced the launch of Test Invest Media, a groundbreaking production company that fuses entertainment, commerce, and equity crowdfunding into a single, powerful model.

Test Invest Media Logo

Test Invest Media Logo

The new production company focuses on multiple distribution models and formats across various verticals including beauty, comedy, fashion, food, and sports.

"We're building a new media model - one that turns audiences into owners," said Bracken-Ferguson. "With Test Invest Media, we're reimagining what it means to engage with content, merging storytelling with the opportunity to buy, invest, and own."

"Our goal is to democratize access to equity," added Collins. "We want to give viewers the ability to see a great idea, support it, and grow with it - from their screen to their portfolio."

A New Era of Community Capital

Each show under the Test Invest Media umbrella will follow a "Watch, Test, Invest" formula - engaging audiences from inspiration to transaction to ownership.

Where Media Meets Ownership

With integrations planned across multi media formats, Test Invest Media is positioned to pioneer a new generation of interactive, wealth-building content that empowers creators, founders, and everyday viewers alike.

About Test Invest Media

Test Invest Media is a next-generation production company redefining entertainment as a tool for entrepreneurial empowerment and community capital. Co-founded by Kendra Bracken-Ferguson and Fred Collins, the company develops original programming - where ownership and storytelling go hand in hand. The company's unique "Watch, Test, Invest" model focuses on multiple verticals including beauty, fashion, food, comedy, and sports merging entertainment, ownership and opportunity. Learn more at www.testinvestmedia.com.

Media Contact: info@testinvestmedia.com

Contact Information

Fred Collins
Co-Founder
fred@testinvestmedia.com
8185648150

.

SOURCE: Test Invest Media



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/test-invest-mediatm-launches-to-merge-entertainment-ownership-and-opportunity-1038146

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
