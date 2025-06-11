Token Communities Ltd.: APOZ Is Working On Its FTZ Status

APOZ is becoming a QOZ & FTZ Dual Status Business Park

HOUSTON TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / ASC Global Inc. as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities (OTC PINK:TKCM) has initiated the effort and process of becoming a Foreign Trade Zone, in addition to its Qualified Opportunity Zone status.

According to Ms. Tina Pei Wise, the Director of Coordination of the company, Baytown West Chambers County Economic Development Foundation has been providing a great deal of support and assistance to the APOZ Project, including the kind introduction made to IMS Worldwide Inc. to handle the application process, along with many valuable insights and expertise. Once the FTZ status is secured, APOZ will gain a great deal of competitiveness in attracting hundreds of overseas companies to relocate into APOZ Business Park, by saving valuable working capital in importing manufacturing equipment, semi-completed parts & components, and raw materials.

FTZ: Foreign-trade zones (FTZs) are specially designated sites near U.S. ports of entry that allow corporations of all sizes to move goods in and out of the country paying reduced or no customs duties, taxes, or fees. Designed to help U.S. companies remain globally competitive, companies operating in an FTZ are treated as if they are outside of U.S. Customs territory for duty purposes. In addition to customs deferrals and exemptions, FTZs can help companies save money in many other ways as well.

By using FTZs strategically, companies can optimize their supply chains, streamline logistics, gain control over their inventory, minimize regulatory hassles, and take advantage of tax breaks unavailable to companies operating outside of FTZs, among other things.

For any further information, please contact Mr. David Champ at (631) 397-1111

