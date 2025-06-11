bolt insurance: bolt Partners With Arch Insurance to Expand Reach of Annual Multi-Trip Insurance Plan for Travelers

Travelers can purchase coverage through the bolt platform

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / bolt , the insurtech with the world's largest technology-enabled insurance exchange, today announced its partnership with Arch Insurance , a top-rated provider of specialty insurance solutions, to expand access to Arch's Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance plan to travelers via agents using the bolt platform. Arch's addition to the 100+ carriers on bolt's insurance distribution platform reinforces the commitment to delivering more choice and better coverage options to insurance buyers.

This collaboration brings together bolt's innovative technology and distribution capabilities with Arch Insurance's extensive expertise in travel coverage, creating a seamless, reliable way for consumers to secure protection for multiple trips in a single policy.

"We are thrilled to partner with Arch Insurance. This partnership helps further our goal of providing a one stop shop for a worry-free year of protection, including family vacations, planned and spontaneous!" said Nicole Sivieri, Senior Vice President, Insurance Capital Solutions at bolt. "Our technology allows us to provide a seamless insurance purchasing process, and we look forward to scaling these capabilities to distribution partners by providing access to Arch's Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance plans."

The Arch Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance plan covers a wide range of travel disruptions and emergencies, including trip cancellation and interruption, emergency medical and evacuation, baggage loss or delay, and travel delays and missed connections.

An Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance plan is purchased once per year, making it ideal for frequent flyers, digital nomads, and travel enthusiasts. Quotes and purchases can be completed in minutes through bolt's platform.

"We're excited to work with bolt and extend the reach of our annual travel insurance solution," said Jim Villa, Senior Vice President, Accident & Health at Arch Insurance. "This collaboration combines Arch's strong underwriting and technology integration capabilities with bolt's innovative delivery model, giving customers easy access to dependable coverage for every trip they take."

With $60 billion in quoted premiums annually, bolt enables insurance product distribution across all 50 states. bolt's custom travel insurance solutions are designed to enhance customer connectivity and provide comprehensive coverage that addresses the unique needs of roaming customers. bolt's flexible integration options ensure easy access for customers, while simplifying the implementation process.

For more information about bolt and its insurance distribution capabilities, visit www.boltinsurance.com . To learn more about Arch's Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance, visit www.archaccidenthealth.com .

###

??? About bolt ??

???bolt is the leading distribution platform for P&C insurance, uniting distributors and insurers to transform the way insurance is bought and sold.??

???The result is the world's largest tech-enabled exchange of insurance products, including two-thirds of America's leading insurers, helping businesses of all kinds distribute insurance, expand market reach, and meet more of the insurance and protection needs of customers.??

???For more information, visit boltinsurance.com .

bolt Media Contacts

???Ross Stevens??

Caliber Corporate Advisers for bolt??

??? bolt@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: bolt insurance??

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bolt-partners-with-arch-insurance-to-expand-reach-of-annual-multi-tr-1038151