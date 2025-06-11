Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - Adia Nutrition, Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a leader in healthcare and nutritional supplements, is delighted to announce the introduction of Cherry Payment Plans at its Adia Med clinics, a growing clinical chain including the flagship Adia Med of Winter Park. This innovative financing option makes cutting-edge therapies more accessible by offering flexible, affordable payment solutions.





The Cherry Payment Plans enable patients to spread treatment costs over manageable monthly installments, reducing financial barriers to accessing transformative therapies that can enhance their overall well-being. This initiative underscores Adia Nutrition's commitment to ensuring advanced treatments are within reach for those seeking to improve their personal vitality and appearance.

"Launching Cherry Payment Plans is a pivotal step toward making our therapies more inclusive," said Larry Powalisz, Chief Executive Officer of Adia Nutrition. "We believe every patient deserves access to innovative care, and these flexible payment options empower more individuals to experience the potential of treatments at Adia Med."





Adia Med of Winter Park, which opened in January 2025, is part of a rapidly expanding clinical network dedicated to personalized care. Patients can explore Cherry Payment Plans to enhance affordability. Those interested in treatment options or financing are encouraged to fill out the contact form at www.adiamed.com.

For questions, inquiries, or further information, please contact Larry Powalisz at ceo@adiamed.com or 321-788-0850.

A quick reminder: Adia Nutrition Inc. is presenting live today, June 11th, at 2:00 PM EST at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTCQB: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.biolete.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

