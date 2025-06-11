In step with its multiplatform strategy, Capcom aims to maximize the game's userbase by bringing the title to Nintendo Switch 2

Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that cumulative sales of Street Fighter 6, released in 2023, have surpassed 5 million units sold.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250611093468/en/

Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition Key Art

Released seven years after the previous title in the franchise, Street Fighter 6 represents a new generation of fighting games. The title can be enjoyed by a wide array of players, thanks to features such as Modern Control Type, a new controller input option that allows special attacks to be performed without complex button combinations, as well as improved audio accessibility settings that supplement gameplay experiences without the use of visual cues. In addition, various content like additional characters have been added since release. Furthermore, in conjunction with Capcom's eSports business, which officially features the title in competitions, the company plans to hold the next championship tournament at Japan's famous Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena once again following the highly attended success of the previous edition.

Recently, Capcom also released Street Fighter 6 as a launch title for the new Nintendo Switch 2. In addition to introducing exclusive modes designed specifically for the Nintendo Switch 2, and new gameplay features that utilize the gyro functionality of the Joy-Con 2, Local Battles, and more. This version also supports cross-play, enabling users to enjoy the game together across different platforms. These initiatives have contributed to Street Fighter 6's wide appeal, expanded global sales and resulted in the title achieving the milestone of 5 million units sold.

With the aim of further expanding its fan base, Street Fighter 6 will continue to introduce new additional content including new characters, etc.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

About the Street Fighter Series

The first title in the Street Fighter series was released as an arcade game in 1987, followed by the global smash hit Street Fighter II in 1991, which generated mass excitement due to its innovative battle system. Even today, more than 38 years since Street Fighter first debuted, the series still enjoys immense popularity across the globe with cumulative sales for the series totaling over 56 million units worldwide. Further, in recent years the series has increased its presence as a driving force in the fighting game genre of esports.

*As of March 31, 2025

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Devil May Cry and Ace Attorney. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250611093468/en/

Contacts:

Capcom Public Relations Investor Relations Section

+81-6-6920-3623