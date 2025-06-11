Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
WKN: 5319 | ISIN: US000OPENAI0 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
OPENAI LLC Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
11.06.2025 15:06 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Statcounter AI data finds ChatGPT sends 79.8% of all chatbot referrals to websites

  • ChatGPT clear leader in all G20 countries bar China
  • New data emphasises Google AI "dilemma" in Search

SAN FRANCISCO and DUBLIN, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Statcounter the easy-to-use web analytics company has announced the launch of new research which measures the number of referrals from individual AI chatbots to websites. The data, updated daily by individual country and region, is free to access at Statcounter Global Stats.

Statcounter AI Chatbot global market share (May 2025)

"With the massive growth in AI chatbot usage, it is crucially important for website owners and marketers to know which chatbots are sending the most referrals to websites," commented Aodhan Cullen, CEO, Statcounter. "We are already moving into a new era from SEO (Search Engine Optimization) to Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)."

The new data finds that ChatGPT is by far the global leader in terms of referral market share at 79.8%, followed by Perplexity (11.8%); Microsoft Copilot (5.2%); Google Gemini (2%); DeepSeek; (0.8%) and Claude (0.5%).

Worldwide share: https://gs.statcounter.com/ai-chatbot-market-sharemonthly-202505-202505-bar
https://images.statcounter.com/gs/statcounter_ai_chatbot_market_share_may_2025_worldwide.png

US Share: https://gs.statcounter.com/ai-chatbot-market-share/all/united-states-of-america/monthly-202505-202505-bar
https://images.statcounter.com/gs/statcounter_ai_chatbot_market_share_may_2025_united_states.png

UK Share: https://gs.statcounter.com/ai-chatbot-market-share/all/united-kingdom/monthly-202505-202505-bar
https://images.statcounter.com/gs/statcounter_ai_chatbot_market_share_may_2025_united_kingdom.png

Commenting on the fact that Google's chatbot is ranked fourth globally for referrals, Aodhan Cullen added: "Google now finds itself in the same dilemma as traditional on-premise software providers at the birth of cloud computing. Its cash cow, Search, is at risk from new AI technology, which ironically, it helped to create."

He added that reports that Apple may add AI search to Safari emphasises Google's challenge.

The Statcounter data finds that ChatGPT dominates referral market share in all G20 countries except China. DeepSeek leads with 89.3% in China.

Map: https://gs.statcounter.com/ai-chatbot-market-sharemonthly-202505-202505-map

Commenting on the launch of the latest addition to Statcounter Global Stats, Aodhan Cullen said: "AI is the big investment play by the tech industry. This new free service means that analysts, digital marketers and media can get an insight into how the AI landscape is evolving."

Statcounter Global Stats data is based on over 3.8 billion page views per month to over 1.5 million websites. Further information: https://gs.statcounter.com/faq.

Note: Grok cannot be included in the data, as unlike the other chatbots, it does not provide referral data in its header.

Statcounter's core business is to provide website owners and marketers with an easy to use web analytics, session replay and heatmap service for their websites.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2704175/Statcounter_Chatbot_Share.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2704174/Statcounter_Logo.jpg

Statcounter Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-statcounter-ai-data-finds-chatgpt-sends-79-8-of-all-chatbot-referrals-to-websites-302475401.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
