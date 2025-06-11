Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
11.06.2025 15:06 Uhr
Liftoff Debuts AppRefinery, Unlocking Deep Intelligence into the World's Leading Consumer Apps

AppRefinery delivers real-time insights into engagement strategies and feature trends across over 20 app verticals

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liftoff, an AI-enabled growth platform for the mobile app economy, today announced the launch of AppRefinery, a first-of-its-kind intelligence platform offering strategic insights into the world's most successful consumer apps. Following the success of GameRefinery, the leading analytics platform for mobile games, AppRefinery brings the same depth of insight to the broader consumer app ecosystem.

AppRefinery is built for app developers and marketing teams looking to understand what drives real-world engagement. The platform utilizes Liftoff's custom user motivation model to identify the features and strategies that improve user experience and retention, drive revenue, and maximize return on investment. Powered by proprietary AI curation and refined by expert mobile app analysts, each overview features annotated screenshots, first-time user-experience walkthroughs, and breakdowns of key engagement mechanics.

AppRefinery provides in-depth overviews of popular consumer apps across over 20 different consumer app verticals, including e-commerce, real-money gaming, iGaming, social, and utility. Working in harmony with Liftoff's monetization and performance marketing tools, AppRefinery turns competitive intelligence into actionable campaigns, empowering teams with a holistic strategy for super-charged app growth.

Brendan Fraher, General Manager of Liftoff Intelligence, said, "In today's competitive app ecosystem, understanding user engagement is not just an advantage-it's a necessity. We've created a platform that equips developers with deep insights into the engagement mechanics that will help them build better apps."

Jackson Shuttleworth, Group Product Manager at Duolingo, said: "Keeping up with competitive trends in both consumer apps and mobile games is crucial for our product team. We've been long-time partners with Liftoff and now, with AppRefinery, we have an even more powerful tool set to drive our strategy forward."

Together, GameRefinery and AppRefinery form Liftoff Intelligence-a unified suite of AI-powered tools delivering competitive, behavioral, and feature-level insights across more than 100,000 mobile apps and games. For more information about AppRefinery and its features, visit the Liftoff website or schedule a demo with the team.

About Liftoff

Liftoff helps mobile businesses maximize revenue through AI-powered marketing, monetization, and creative solutions that deliver better ad experiences and connect people with the products they love. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, CA, Liftoff maintains a diverse, global presence.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/liftoff-debuts-apprefinery-unlocking-deep-intelligence-into-the-worlds-leading-consumer-apps-302478015.html

