Automation Anywhere, Inc.: Automation Anywhere Reports Strong Q1 Fiscal Year 2026 Growth and Profitability, Driven by Increased Demand for the Agentic Process Automation System

At Imagine 2025, Automation Anywhere Extended its Lead in AI Innovation with the Introduction of the First-Ever Process Reasoning Engine and New Agentic AI Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, the leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA), today announced strong financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, demonstrating significant growth and profitability fueled by increasing demand for its Agentic Process Automation system. The company reported strong APA bookings growth, signaling an increase in enterprise investment in agentic automation, with a 51% attach rate within the installed base and double-digit growth in new and upsell bookings. Revenue and annual recurring revenue (ARR) reached the high end of expectations, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) surpassed guidance, reflecting strong financial discipline and operational efficiency.

The company also highlighted AI-powered innovations unveiled at its annual customer and partner event, Imagine 2025. At this event, Automation Anywhere extended its lead in AI innovation with the introduction of the industry's first Process Reasoning Engine (PRE) and four new agentic AI solutions, representing a significant step toward enabling artificial general intelligence (AGI) at work.

"Our strong Q1 performance underscores the accelerating global adoption of our AI-powered automation solutions," said Mihir Shukla, co-founder and CEO of Automation Anywhere. "The momentum from Imagine 2025, coupled with PRE and new agentic AI solutions, reinforces our commitment to helping enterprises achieve an autonomous enterprise. This also represents a significant step forward towards artificial general intelligence for work, moving us beyond task-based automation to a new era where AI can reason, learn, and adapt to complex business processes, driving transformative outcomes for our customers."

Key Q1 Business Highlights

Strengthened Leadership: Automation Anywhere expanded its Board of Directors with the appointment of Jeff Immelt, former Chairman and CEO of GE. His deep business acumen, proven ability to guide enterprises through change, and global advisory experience will be invaluable as we accelerate the shift toward the Autonomous Enterprise, helping organizations leverage AI-driven process automation to boost efficiency and agility.

Automation Anywhere was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Business Automation Platforms 2025 Vendor Assessment, further solidifying its position at the forefront of the industry.

Kapil Vyas, SVP and Head of IT, AI & Automation at Automation Anywhere, was recognized as a CIO 100 winner, celebrating his leadership and innovation in information technology.

Imagine 2025: Fueling Innovation and Customer and Partner Success

The Imagine 2025 conference showcased Automation Anywhere's industry-leading advancements in AI-powered process automation and ignited substantial customer and partner engagement.

Automation Anywhere expanded its APA system with the introduction of the industry's first Process Reasoning Engine (PRE), an intelligent AI engine that, unlike traditional LLMs, understands enterprise context, dynamically drives work, and orchestrates actions to achieve specific outcomes, marking a significant step towards artificial general intelligence for work. In addition, the company showcased four new solutions that deepen its APA capabilities and unveiled an autonomous enterprise package, designed to accelerate comprehensive automation initiatives for organizations.

Over 20 leading customers presented their transformative automation journeys, including prominent names like CVS Health, Washington Post, Alight, RR Donnelley, and KPMG. Furthermore, 140+ customers and partners actively participated in "build your own agentic solution" sessions, demonstrating hands-on engagement with Automation Anywhere's cutting-edge technology.

Attendees were inspired by a fireside chat featuring Indra Nooyi, former Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, and Automation Anywhere CEO and co-founder Mihir Shukla. They shared invaluable insights on leadership, business transformation, and the future of AI.

The event saw strong engagement from key partners such as AWS, Google Cloud, Lydonia, and UST highlighting the strength of Automation Anywhere's collaborative ecosystem.

