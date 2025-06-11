Oktopost Acquires Milk Video to Elevate Video Marketing Capabilities for B2B Marketing Teams

The acquisition empowers marketing teams to meet the growing demand for impactful, scalable video content across social channels

LONDON, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oktopost, the leading B2B social media management, employee advocacy, and Marketing intelligence platform, announced today the acquisition of Milk Video, a video creation company focused on simplifying short-form video editing for marketers. The acquisition reinforces Oktopost's commitment to helping B2B marketing leaders create more impactful content and drive real business impact through more engaging content strategies.

B2B marketing teams are under increasing pressure to deliver visual content that resonates across platforms like LinkedIn and Instagram. Social media managers seek tools that simplify the content creation process, and Milk Video has excelled at helping marketers turn assets, including webinars, interviews, and testimonials, into compelling short-form content that resonates with audiences on social media. The acquisition of Milk Video enhances Oktopost's ability to provide comprehensive social media management tools, empowering marketing teams to amplify their social media presence through dynamic, engaging content.

"In B2B marketing, attention is currency, and short-form video is how you earn it," said Daniel Kushner, CEO and Co-founder of Oktopost. "From social media managers to content marketers, teams need fast and intuitive ways to turn long-form content into scroll-stopping videos. Our acquisition of Milk Video directly supports our mission to help marketers create smarter, more impactful content that drives real business results."

The acquisition marks a significant milestone in Milk Video's journey to reshape how businesses approach video content in marketing.

Ross Cranwell, CEO of Milk Video, shared his excitement about the acquisition: "We built Milk Video to help businesses harness the power of video without the traditional complexities of video production. Oktopost's deep commitment to B2B marketing makes them the perfect partner to take our vision to the next level, helping companies scale their video strategies with ease."

This news comes after the recent launch of Marketing Intelligence, Oktopost's AI-powered solution that analyzes competitor content across multiple channels, enabling B2B leaders to monitor trends and swiftly optimize their marketing and campaign strategies. The solution complements Oktopost's social media management tools, empowering B2B marketers to build more strategic, insight-driven campaigns that scale efficiently and demonstrate clear ROI.

About Oktopost

Oktopost is a B2B social media management platform that helps marketing and revenue teams drive engagement, measure success, and link social media to revenue growth. Trusted by thousands of marketing professionals in some of the world's leading B2B technology and professional services companies, Oktopost provides a powerful suite of solutions for social media publishing, business intelligence, social listening, and employee advocacy, all in one platform. For more information, visit oktopost.com.

About Milk Video

Milk Video is a video marketing platform that simplifies short-form video creation for marketers and businesses. Specializing in transforming content such as webinars, interviews, and customer testimonials into engaging clips suitable for social media and other platforms, Milk Video streamlines the editing process with customizable templates and tools.

