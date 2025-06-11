ArgonFDS LLC: ArgonFDS Delivers Initial Units of AT84 Series Smart Display to a Key Defense Customer

AT84 Delivery to Enhance Mission-Critical C2 Application for U.S. DoD and Coalition Partners

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArgonFDS ("the Company") announced that it has delivered the first low-rate initial production units ("LRIP") of the Company's AT84 series 8" smart displays to a key defense customer, supporting a critical command-and-control ("C2") application used by the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD") and its allies.

The first LRIP delivery of ArgonFDS AT84 units marks an important milestone in providing U.S. DoD and coalition warfighters with proven, reliable mission systems solutions needed to maintain an information advantage in today's rapidly evolving threat landscape. Designed for versatility, the ArgonFDS AT84 series is a ruggedized, high-resolution touchscreen input device engineered to enhance operational efficiency and meet the dynamic needs of modern mission systems.

"We're seeing strong demand for adaptable mission system solutions that combine advanced capabilities with a low Size, Weight, and Power ("SWaP") design," said Jaime Torres, Vice President and General Manager, ArgonFDS. "The AT84 series was developed to address those needs head-on and represents future-proof technology that will enable warfighters to maintain an information advantage for years to come. This delivery milestone further demonstrates the trust of our key defense partners, and we expect to see continued demand for the AT84 series as its deployed in support of mission-critical operations across the globe."

Equipped with a high-performance, energy-efficient Intel Core i7 processor, the AT84 supports both Windows and Linux operating systems-providing the flexibility needed to meet evolving mission demands across all domains. The AT84 series also includes removable solid-state memory, allowing users to protect sensitive data when the display is not in use. This feature ensures that sensitive information remains secure, reinforcing the reliability of ArgonFDS' products in critical sensitive-use situations and global defense environments.

Other key AT84 features include:

8.4" TFT color display with rugged filtered glass touchscreen for precise user interface in all conditions.

State-of-the-art passive cooling characteristics ensure uninterrupted operations under severe temperature conditions without the need for internal/external fans.

Water and dust resistance protection to combat fogging that can happen with ambient humidity and temperature swings.

Design built for a production lifecycle of over 10 years.

For more information about the AT84 and other ArgonFDS products, please visit argonfds.com.

About ArgonFDS

ArgonFDS is a leading provider of advanced display solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative technology that enhances mission-critical operations across various industries. Our commitment to quality and sustainability sets us apart as a trusted partner in performance-driven environments.

About Spectra Aerospace & Defense

Spectra Aerospace & Defense is a diversified designer and manufacturer of highly engineered avionics and electronics solutions primarily for the aerospace and defense technology market. Spectra offers its customers a differentiated portfolio of proprietary C5ISR products that span the entire data capture lifecycle - recording, processing, routing, and ultimately displaying mission-critical data. For more information, visit spectra-aerodef.com.



Contact:

Evangela Rodgers

Spectra Aerospace & Defense

evangela.rodgers@Spectra-Aerodef.com

