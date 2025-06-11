Boston Metal Appoints Global Metals Leader Eduardo Bartolomeo to Board of Directors

Former Vale CEO's expertise will help accelerate the commercialization of Molten Oxide Electrolysis for steel and critical metals

BOSTON, June 11, 2025, a technology company redefining global metals production, today announced the appointment of Eduardo Bartolomeo, the former CEO of multinational metals and mining giant Vale, to its Board of Directors. The appointment of Bartolomeo-one of the most respected executives in the global mining and metals industry-marks a pivotal moment for Boston Metal as the company accelerates toward generating revenue from its Critical Metalsbusiness later this year and building its first demonstration plant for Molten Oxide Electrolysis.

Bartolomeo brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in complex industrial operations, including transformational roles in sustainability, logistics and innovation. Most recently, as CEO of Vale from 2019 to 2024, he championed decarbonization initiatives, oversaw global operations and led the world's largest producer of iron ore and nickel through a period of strategic reinvention. Notably, he implemented the Vale Production System (VPS), enhancing operational excellence across the company's global operations.

"Eduardo's decision to join our Board is a powerful signal that Boston Metal's technology and team have the potential to transform how metals are made," said Tadeu Carneiro, CEO of Boston Metal. "While his expertise leading multinational operations and deep understanding of the mining value chain will be invaluable as we enter the next phase of growth, this is more than a Board appointment. It's a clear indication that scalable, cost-competitive and green solutions will be a reality for our industry and Boston Metal is positioned to deliver."

Boston Metal recently commissioned its multi-inert anode MOE industrial cell, a major breakthrough that proves the scalability of its technology. The milestone reinforces its position as the only company with a direct, zero-emissions solution for producing steel at global scale.

"Boston Metal's vision and progress are unmatched in the industry," said Bartolomeo. "Having spent my career modernizing complex global operations, I recognize how transformational MOE can be-not only by producing green steel, but for the broader metals sector. I look forward to supporting the company as it scales a truly game-changing solution for sustainable industry."

With operations in Woburn, Massachusetts and rapidly expanding operations in Minas Gerais, Brazil, Boston Metal is driving a global shift toward clean metals production. The company's MOE platformdelivers a scalable, emissions-free solution for steel and a sustainable, highly profitable pathway to recover critical metals from mining waste.

As the company nears its first revenue from its critical metals business in Brazil and prepares for MOE Steel commercialization, the addition of Bartolomeo to its Board reflects Boston Metal's continued momentum, global relevance and readiness to transform

the metals industry worldwide.

To learn more about MOE and Boston Metal's work to unlock critical metals and revolutionize steel production, visit: https://www.bostonmetal.com.

About Boston Metal

Boston Metal is redefining global metals production with its patented Molten Oxide Electrolysis.

