Wigmore IT, a leader in digital transformation solutions, is using Cinchy's Data Collaboration Platform to establish a universal data model that enables the rapid deployment of Customer Success applications within one week. By leveraging Cinchy's innovative approach to data connectivity and collaboration, Wigmore IT is eliminating data silos and accelerating time to value for its customers.

Traditional enterprise software deployments often require extensive data integration efforts, leading to costly delays and operational bottlenecks. By utilizing Cinchy's zero-copy integration and data collaboration capabilities, Wigmore IT is streamlining the process, ensuring seamless access to the data needed for Gainsight's customer success platform.

"With Cinchy, we can unify disparate data sources into a universal model without the need for complex ETL processes or middleware," said Mark Deegn, CTO at Wigmore IT. "This allows us to easily ingest critical data into powerful platforms such as Gainsight in just days rather than weeks or months, empowering our customers' teams with real-time insights and a single source of truth."

"Customer Success teams have always struggled to get the data they need into their system of record," said Paul Patterson, CEO of Cinchy. "Traditional methods take a lot of time, and limit the access to data needed to optimize success. Wigmore IT is leveraging Cinchy to give Customer Success organizations the data they need… fast."

The collaboration between Wigmore IT and Cinchy underscores the power of data-centric architecture in transforming enterprise software adoption. By removing integration barriers, the companies are setting a new standard for agility in deploying customer success platforms.

For more information about Wigmore IT's digital transformation services, visit www.wigmoreit.com

For more information on how Cinchy's Data Collaboration Platform is reshaping enterprise data management, visit www.cinchy.com

