Great Point Partners ("GPP" or "the Firm"), a Greenwich-based private investment firm focused exclusively on the health care industry, announced today the acquisition of a majority stake in Eutecma (or "the Company"), a German-based developer of sustainable, modular, and reusable temperature controlled packaging solutions for pharmaceutical cold chain shipments.

Since its founding in 2008, Eutecma has been committed to producing passive cooling systems that make transport and logistics more sustainable and efficient. Eutecma is a leader in the pharmaceutical industry with its patented ICECATCH cooling systems being a top choice among pharmaceutical, medical, and laboratory diagnostics businesses.

Eutecma's "retecma" has created a circular system for its packaging materials with an extensive network of Refreshment Centers. The process ensures materials remain in circulation for as long as possible while shrinking carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, and provides real-time CO2 reduction data to clients.

"We have successfully created innovative and sustainable cold chain solutions that have proven themselves with well-known pharmaceutical customers," said Eutecma Co-Founder, Florian Zeilfelder. "Our work with GPP will advance that mission so we can strategically expand our reach, especially in the US and other geographies around the world."

"Florian and I took a leap of faith when founding Eutecma because we knew we had an innovative idea for our industry," said Eutecma Co-Founder, Markus Baumgärtner. "Nearly 17 years later we have the chance to make even greater strides, and we're thrilled to have GPP's support in this next phase of growth."

With this partnership, Eutecma has also acquired Resolvision, Eutecma's proprietary re-use machine technology utilized at its Refreshment Centers.

"Eutecma impressed us with their innovative technology and approach to sustainability that is making a significant impact for pharmaceutical clients," said Eddie Hjerpe, Senior Vice President at GPP. "Their temperature performance, CO2 reduction data, and differentiated engineering is exactly what the evolving cold-chain industry is looking for today."

"Eutecma has the opportunity to further expand its global capabilities at a time when there's growing demand for reusability, cost-savings, and new cooling technologies within cold chain," said Harrison Johnson, Vice President at GPP. "This investment underscores our dedication to supporting exceptional high growth health care companies that assist in bringing lifesaving medicines to patients across the globe."

Great Point Partners (gppfunds.com), founded in 2003 and based in Greenwich, CT, is a leading health care investment firm with 32 professionals, investing in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. GPP is currently making new minority and majority private equity investments from GPP IV. Great Point manages approximately $1.5 Billion of capital in its private funds and public biotechnology equity strategy (BioMedical Value Fund). Great Point Partners has provided growth equity, growth recapitalization, and management buyout financing to more than 100 growing health care companies. The private equity funds invest across all sectors of the health care industry with a particular emphasis on biopharmaceutical services and supplies, alternate site care, contract manufacturing and information technology enabled businesses. The firm pursues a proactive and proprietary approach to sourcing investments and tuck-in acquisitions for its portfolio companies.

Founded in 2008 by co-founders Florian Zeilfelder and Markus Baumgärtner, Eutecma (eutecma.com) is a leading designer and manufacturer of sustainable, modular, and reusable temperature controlled packaging solutions for pharmaceutical clients. The Company is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany with Refreshment Centers in the EU and U.S. Eutecma's product portfolio is designed to be reused for multiple shipments, which enables clients to meet their sustainability initiatives while simultaneously yielding lower upfront and total cost of shipment compared to other TCP solutions. To pair with its reusable TCP solutions, Eutecma's "retecma" program enables the evaluation of used packaging at their Refreshment Centers for evaluation and refurbishment before reusing or recycling the solutions for future shipments. This refurbishment process creates a circular economy whereby Eutecma products are reused until their end of life, at which point they are recycled creating a fully circular, sustainable economy.

