" The Disappearing Mind " podcast, launched by Discovery Senior Living, offers trusted stories, science, and support to help millions better understand memory loss, cognitive aging, and Dementia.

Marking Brain Awareness Month & the official podcast launch; 361 Communities across US to host listening event for hundreds of residents, families and caregivers

New Senior Living Resource Hub launched and available across Discovery-affiliated community websites, supporting thousands of residents, families, and caregivers

Bonita Springs, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - As the nation observes Brain Health Awareness Month, Discovery Senior Living (Discovery or the Company) is proud to launch The Disappearing Mind. A powerful new platform, including an award-winning podcast and website, dedicated to addressing the urgent need for trusted resources by a growing number of Americans concerned about brain health, dementia, memory loss, and long-term cognitive wellness. The podcast delivers real stories, practical advice, and expert insights.

Designed as a mission-driven platform, The Disappearing Mind was created by Discovery Senior Living, a national leader in memory care and senior living innovation, to help individuals, families, and caregivers navigate the complex landscape of aging, brain health, longevity and Dementia.

"We created The Disappearing Mind to meet people where they are; worried about a parent's memory, noticing changes in themselves, or simply wanting to understand how to age well," said Dawn Platt, host and National Dementia Coach. "It's a place for clarity, compassion, and community. No judgment, just help and hope."

"At Discovery, we believe that leadership in senior living requires more than operating great communities. It means advancing the conversation around aging, brain health, and wellness for the entire industry," said Richard Hutchinson, CEO, Discovery Senior Living. "We created The Disappearing Mind because families, caregivers, and aging adults deserve trusted guidance and real answers. Our team of experts are building new tools and resources to support residents and families today, while shaping the future of extraordinary senior living. Discovery is proud to be leading that charge."

In addition, Discovery has introduced a new Senior Living Resource Hub, a dedicated online resource center now live across Discovery-affiliated community websites. The Hub provides hundreds of articles, guides, and practical tools to support thousands of Discovery residents, families, caregivers, and the broader public on topics spanning brain health, caregiving, wellness, financial planning, relationships, and aging well.

Why Now? Brain Health and Dementia is a National Priority

Over 7 million Americans aged 65+ are currently living with Alzheimer's Dementia

Lifetime risk for Alzheimer's at age 45 is 1 in 5 for Women and 1 in 10 for Men

12 million unpaid caregivers contribute over 19 billion hours of dementia care each year valued at $413 billion

Dementia care will cost the U.S. ~$384 billion in 2025, and is rising

Dementia isn't just a clinical diagnosis, it's a daily experience that millions are trying to manage without enough information, support, or direction. At the same time, more aging adults are seeking preventive brain health guidance to safeguard their cognitive wellness.

The Disappearing Mind is the first podcast of its kind to speak to both sides of the spectrum, from proactive aging and brain health to dementia care and caregiver empowerment.

A Trusted Voice in a Complex Cognitive Health Landscape

The Disappearing Mind is more than a podcast, it's a movement to normalize conversations around cognitive change, elevate trusted information, and help people of all ages feel supported, not scared, about brain health.

Whether a caregiver, healthcare professional, adult child, or someone who just wants to understand how to care for the brain, The Disappearing Mind is the weekly guide to clarity, confidence, and compassionate care.

About the Podcast

Hosted by Dawn Platt, a dementia care expert with over 30 years of experience in senior living, the weekly podcast features:

Real caregiver and family stories

Expert interviews with neurologists, therapists, and advocates

The Disappearing Mind unique Four Stages of Understanding - Stage 1: I'm Thinking About, Stage 2: I'm Worried About, Stage 3: I'm Dealing With, Stage 4: I'm Planning For - a practical framework to help listeners orient themselves along the journey

Now streaming on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Amazon Music, and more, the podcast is already making an impact. With over 80 episodes produced, The Disappearing Mind is building a growing community of listeners who value its honest, hopeful approach.

Nationally Recognized for Impact

Already honored with multiple awards, the podcast is being recognized for educational excellence and advocacy including the 2024 Gold - Communicator Award for Educational Excellence, 2024 Distinction - Communicator Award for Causes & Awareness, 2024 Gold - National Health Information Award for Disease Prevention, 2024 Bronze - Danda Award for Branding Design

Explore the Platform

The newly launched website, www.thedisappearingmind.com, offers:

Weekly podcast episodes

Brain health resources, tools, and guides

Supportive community content

The exclusive Four Stages of Understanding model

Nationwide Listening Event - June 12

To mark Brain Health Month and the official podcast launch, a National Listening Event will take place on June 12, hosted in 361 senior living communities across the U.S. The event invites residents, families, professionals, and the public to come together and start a powerful new conversation around aging and memory care.

About The Disappearing Mind

The Disappearing Mind is an award-winning podcast and trusted weekly companion for individuals, families, and caregivers navigating memory loss, dementia, and the broader challenges of cognitive aging. The series delivers real stories, expert interviews, and practical tools to help listeners find clarity, confidence, and connection on what can often feel like an overwhelming journey.

The Disappearing Mind introduces its signature Four Stages of Understanding, a framework designed to meet people where they are and guide them through the emotional, clinical, and practical aspects of brain health and dementia care.

Created to spark hope and conversation, The Disappearing Mind speaks to a growing need for credible, compassionate resources, from proactive brain health and longevity strategies to real-world guidance for those living with or caring for someone with Alzheimer's or dementia.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living (Discovery) is the largest privately held operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio of nearly 39,000 units across 361 communities and nearly 40 states. The Company and its 17,000-plus employees is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. For the fourth consecutive year, Discovery Senior Living was again certified a Great Place To Work May 2025 - May 2026.

