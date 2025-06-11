Lubrizol, a global leader in specialty chemistry, has opened a new office in Hammersmith, London. This new location is a testament to Lubrizol's local-for-local approach, fostering closer collaboration with customers and employees and strengthening its European operations. The office will be home to a variety of business functions, including sales and European leadership, adding to its existing footprint across the UK, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, France and Germany.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250611073187/en/

Lubrizol opens new London office, enhancing customer and employee collaboration. Arnau Pano, Senior Vice President at Lubrizol and President of Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Sander van Donk, Vice President, Lubrizol Europe, and Trina Nally, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, participated in a ribbon cutting at a ceremony celebrating the new office.

Lubrizol's European history spans more than 90 years, marked by its technical leadership and strong partnerships with customers and key Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across industries. As a key part of Lubrizol's regional network, the London office will collaborate with other Lubrizol facilities in the region and serve as a pivotal location to continue to deliver innovative solutions and customer value.

"Europe plays a crucial role in our global strategy, particularly due to its concentration of technical leadership and key OEMs," said Sander van Donk, Vice President, Lubrizol Europe. "The opening of our London office underscores our dedication to this important market and our ongoing efforts to provide unparalleled support and collaboration with our customers, many of which are based in London."

With its proximity to other large businesses and customers in an innovative area of London, the office is expected to become a cornerstone for Lubrizol's European operations. The London office is designed to facilitate team and partner collaboration, including dedicated co-working and meeting spaces, aimed at propelling the company's innovation and growth.

About Lubrizol

Lubrizol, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a science-based company whose specialty chemistry delivers sustainable solutions to advance mobility, improve well-being and enhance modern life. Every day, the innovators of Lubrizol strive to create extraordinary value for customers at the intersection of science, market needs and business success, driving discovery and creating breakthrough solutions that enhance life and make the world work better. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has global reach and local presence, with more than 100 manufacturing facilities, sales and technical offices and about 7,000 employees around the world. For more information, visit www.Lubrizol.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250611073187/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Shannon Bell

Shannon.Bell@lubrizol.com