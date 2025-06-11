Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
11.06.2025 15:26 Uhr
Venture Medical LLC: Venture Medical Announces Acquisition of Certain Assets of ProgenaCare Global to Expand Advanced Wound Care Portfolio

MISSOULA, MONTANA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Venture Medical, LLC, a leader in wound care solutions, today announced its acquisition of?certain assets of ProgenaCare Global, LLC, a biotechnology company known for its innovative, keratin-based wound healing technologies, including?ProgenaMatrix®?and intellectual property underlying an expected future product line.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Venture Medical's mission to deliver clinically proven, accessible, and ethically grounded wound care solutions to providers across the country. By integrating ProgenaCare's proprietary keratin platform, Venture Medical enhances its advanced therapy portfolio with regenerative technologies that accelerate healing and improve outcomes for patients with chronic and hard-to-heal wounds. Howard Walthall, former CEO of ProgenaCare, has also joined Venture Medical as?Senior Vice President of Product Development.

"Venture Medical is at the forefront of patient-centered innovation. Between their comprehensive product formulary and proprietary Venture OneView platform, they are positioned to become a nationwide leader in the wound care space," said?Bert Jones, Chairman of the Board of ProgenaCare Global. "We are excited to see our mission continue with a company that shares our values and has the infrastructure to scale our impact."

"ProgenaCare has long stood for integrity, science, and healing - all values that align seamlessly with Venture Medical," said John Schroeder, CEO of Venture Medical. "With Howard Walthall on board and these technologies in our portfolio, we're positioned to elevate the standard of care and improve patient outcomes in ways that are both clinically meaningful and beneficial to the industry as a whole."

The acquisition includes full rights to ProgenaMatrix®, the first and only keratin matrix cleared by the FDA for wound management, and?contractual rights to distribute revyve, an advanced antimicrobial hydrogel. Both products are now available through Venture Medical's extensive distribution network.

About Venture Medical, LLC:

Venture Medical is a groundbreaking healthcare services company with a decade-long history of innovation, dedication, and consistent growth in the field of wound care and healing.? Over the past 15 years, Venture Medical has expanded its reach across the United States and has grown to become a leading commercial partner and software services provider for manufacturers and end users of biologics, advanced diagnostics, durable medical equipment, and capital goods.

About ProgenaCare Global, LLC:

ProgenaCare Global is a biotechnology company focused on developing keratin-based regenerative therapies. Its core technologies are designed to accelerate tissue regeneration, reduce inflammation, and promote healthy wound closure with biocompatible and biologically active materials.

Contact Information

Carey Brandenburg
Director of Marketing & Communications
careyb@venturemedical1.com
800-881-1809

.

SOURCE: Venture Medical LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/venture-medical-announces-acquisition-of-certain-assets-of-progenacar-1032444

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
