Certificial Launches Vendor Management Partner Program to Power Real-Time Insurance Verification

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Certificial , the leading all-in-one Certificate of Insurance (COI) platform and creator of the Smart COI Network, today announced the official launch of its Vendor Management Partner Program, bringing together a rapidly growing network of compliance, procurement and risk management platforms committed to transforming the way insurance data is shared and verified.

With the acceleration of digital compliance standards, organizations are under pressure to validate vendor insurance coverage quickly and accurately. Certificial's patented real-time COI infrastructure eliminates manual collection and review processes, enabling its Vendor Management Partners to receive live insurance data directly from source systems like agency management platforms.

"The Smart COI Network is only as strong as the ecosystem around it, and the demand for insurance verification is growing fast where our partners need real-time answers-not paperwork," said Peter Teresi, co-founder and CEO of Certificial. "By launching our Vendor Management Partner Program, we're making it easier than ever for agents to reduce complexity, save time and minimize E&O risk through real-time insurance verification. Additionally, our Smart COI Network will give supplier management platforms across industries access to verified, up-to-date insurance information, which helps users reduce risk, improve speed, and gain trust with their vendors."

The inaugural group of more than a dozen Vendor Management Partners includes leaders in transportation, real estate, construction, third-party risk management, procurement, aviation and insurance technology, including:

Achilles Global Risk Management

Apex Analytix

Aravo Solutions

Certa

DAT Freight & Analytics

Fyxt

Graphite Connect

Mesh Verify

Truckstop / RMIS

Trustd

VenLink

and more!

The Smart COI Network includes additional partners that have entered into a white-labeling agreement and are not included in the list above, as well as used directly by industry leaders such as the largest online retailer and property management firm.

Each partner integrates with Certificial's Smart COI Network to automate COI intake, eliminate manual tracking, and provide their users with real-time insurance visibility.

"Speed and accuracy of information have never been more critical in today's evolving freight risk landscape. Truckstop's partnership with Certificial brings the most complete, timely, and accurate information directly into best practice workflow and technology to manage risk, fraud, and compliance," said Sean Dehan, Vice President, Corporate Strategy, Truckstop. "By integrating with Certificial's Smart COI Network, we increase the speed and precision of first-time access and continuous monitoring of broker-issued insurance compliance data. The speed of this data also enables Truckstop to deliver new value to customers, such as timeliness and accuracy of Scheduled Auto policy changes to a COI."

Certificial's Smart COI network helps partners save time and reduce risk exposure by routing partners' requests to an insurance agent or broker system, syncing real-time policy details to the partner's platform, ensuring only current coverage is accepted and monitored.

"This launch is just the beginning," said Rob Blanchette, co-founder of Certificial. "The more connected the ecosystem becomes, the more value every stakeholder gains. With this foundation laid, we plan to expand this program with more platform integrations and strategic data partnerships, working with both existing and new partners to bring modern insurance verification to all industries."

Technology providers interested in becoming part of Certificial's Smart COI Network can learn more at www.certificial.com/partners or contact the team at sales@certificial.com .

About Certificial:

Certificial is the leading, all-in-one Certificate of Insurance (COI) platform transforming the insurance verification process by using real-time data to ensure businesses have continuous, compliant coverage. With their patented end-to-end COI platform, Certificial combines certificate issuance and compliance management into one simple platform, eliminating risk, ensuring compliance, and reducing costs for every stakeholder in the COI process. Cofounded by the former Chief Technology Officer of ACORD and backed by top investors, Certificial is driving the future of digital insurance verification with the Smart COI Network. For more information about Certificial, please visit certificial.com .

