Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
11.06.2025 15:38 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skymantics Europe, SL: Skymantics Unveils First Drone Logistics Operations Suite at IAM Madrid - Expodrónica 2025

Skymantics launches operational software suite to orchestrate safe, efficient drone-ground delivery networks under real-world conditions.

MADRID, SPAIN / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Skymantics, a leader in geospatial AI and multimodal logistics integration, will present a live demonstration of its cutting-edge drone logistics software suite at IAM Madrid - Expodrónica 2025, held June 11-13 at Aérodromo de Ocaña and Madrid. The platform-developed as part of the WINGWAY II project sponsored by Spain's Ministry of Industry-delivers full-stack digital support for drone-inclusive supply chain operations.

As part of WINGWAY II's multi-partner ecosystem, Skymantics was tasked with architecting a digital infrastructure for selective multimodal logistics, optimizing operational planning, regulatory compliance, and risk management when integrating Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) aircraft into terrestrial logistics workflows.

Three Core Applications Enabling Drone-Ground Logistics Fusion

Multimodal Cargo Delivery Planner

A GIS-based route planning interface designed to orchestrate joint drone-truck delivery missions:

  • Routing Optimization Engine: Computes cost-optimized, multimodal delivery paths using advanced mathematical models.

  • Regulatory Compliance: Integrated with AESA's airspace API to ensure compliance with U-space and restricted airspace.

  • Operational Outputs: Generates structured multimodal manifests with full spatial and economic breakdowns.

Weather-Based Drone Route Optimizer

Safety-critical tool to validate aerial route viability under real-time meteorological conditions:

  • Data Integration: Live METAR data and TruWeather APIs provide real-time crosswind and turbulence analysis.

  • Geospatial Visualization: Risk overlays presented within the same GIS context as route planning.

  • Autonomous Adjustment: Dynamically recalibrates route timing and trajectory based on evolving weather parameters.

Drone Mission Risk Assessment Tool

Built-in support for JARUS SORA-based safety assessments:

  • SAIL Calculation Engine: Quantifies air and ground risk across delivery corridors using population density, terrain, and critical infrastructure data.

  • Contingency Modeling: Automates safety mitigations (e.g., geofencing, detect-and-avoid).

  • Live Air Risk Feeds: Ready to ingest ADS-B surveillance to analyze dynamic collision risk and aircraft separation metrics.

"Multimodal logistics is the next frontier-and drones are no longer the limiting factor," said Antonio Correas, Chief Growth Officer at Skymantics. "What's needed is a unified digital layer to synchronize aerial and terrestrial components. That's what we're delivering."

Live Demo at IAM Madrid - Expodrónica

The Skymantics team will demonstrate all three applications during live drone flight exercises. Logistics providers, aviation stakeholders, and U-space integrators are encouraged to engage with the team onsite to explore pilot opportunities, API integrations, and data-driven use cases.

Contact:

Antonio Correas
+34 622049664
antonio.correas@skymantics.com

About Skymantics

Skymantics is a high-tech software company that delivers advanced digital solutions for public and private sector clients. We specialize in aviation, geospatial intelligence, and mission-critical systems. Our products support drone logistics by enabling multimodal route planning, real-time weather-aware flight optimization, and automated risk assessment. With AI-driven analytics and regulatory compliance tools, we help operators integrate drones into complex logistics networks safely and efficiently.

SOURCE: Skymantics Europe, SL



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/skymantics-unveils-first-drone-logistics-operations-suite-at-iam-1034747

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.