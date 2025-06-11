Skymantics Europe, SL: Skymantics Unveils First Drone Logistics Operations Suite at IAM Madrid - Expodrónica 2025

Skymantics launches operational software suite to orchestrate safe, efficient drone-ground delivery networks under real-world conditions.

MADRID, SPAIN / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Skymantics, a leader in geospatial AI and multimodal logistics integration, will present a live demonstration of its cutting-edge drone logistics software suite at IAM Madrid - Expodrónica 2025, held June 11-13 at Aérodromo de Ocaña and Madrid. The platform-developed as part of the WINGWAY II project sponsored by Spain's Ministry of Industry-delivers full-stack digital support for drone-inclusive supply chain operations.

As part of WINGWAY II's multi-partner ecosystem, Skymantics was tasked with architecting a digital infrastructure for selective multimodal logistics, optimizing operational planning, regulatory compliance, and risk management when integrating Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) aircraft into terrestrial logistics workflows.

Three Core Applications Enabling Drone-Ground Logistics Fusion

Multimodal Cargo Delivery Planner

A GIS-based route planning interface designed to orchestrate joint drone-truck delivery missions:

Routing Optimization Engine : Computes cost-optimized, multimodal delivery paths using advanced mathematical models.

Regulatory Compliance : Integrated with AESA's airspace API to ensure compliance with U-space and restricted airspace.

Operational Outputs: Generates structured multimodal manifests with full spatial and economic breakdowns.

Weather-Based Drone Route Optimizer

Safety-critical tool to validate aerial route viability under real-time meteorological conditions:

Data Integration : Live METAR data and TruWeather APIs provide real-time crosswind and turbulence analysis.

Geospatial Visualization : Risk overlays presented within the same GIS context as route planning.

Autonomous Adjustment: Dynamically recalibrates route timing and trajectory based on evolving weather parameters.

Drone Mission Risk Assessment Tool

Built-in support for JARUS SORA-based safety assessments:

SAIL Calculation Engine : Quantifies air and ground risk across delivery corridors using population density, terrain, and critical infrastructure data.

Contingency Modeling : Automates safety mitigations (e.g., geofencing, detect-and-avoid).

Live Air Risk Feeds: Ready to ingest ADS-B surveillance to analyze dynamic collision risk and aircraft separation metrics.

"Multimodal logistics is the next frontier-and drones are no longer the limiting factor," said Antonio Correas, Chief Growth Officer at Skymantics. "What's needed is a unified digital layer to synchronize aerial and terrestrial components. That's what we're delivering."

Live Demo at IAM Madrid - Expodrónica

The Skymantics team will demonstrate all three applications during live drone flight exercises. Logistics providers, aviation stakeholders, and U-space integrators are encouraged to engage with the team onsite to explore pilot opportunities, API integrations, and data-driven use cases.

