SOHM, Inc: SOHM Inc. Welcomes Dr. Larissa Karnaoukhova as New Vice President of Operations

CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology company specializing in generic drugs and gene-editing tools, health and wellness solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Larissa Karnaoukhova, Ph.D, MBA, as Vice President of Operations. With extensive experience in site operations management, sales, and business development within highly regulated industries, Larissa will play a pivotal role in enhancing operational efficiency and driving strategic initiatives at SOHM Inc.

David Aguilar, COO of SOHM Inc., warmly welcomes Larissa to the leadership team. "Larissa brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in managing complex operations and achieving key performance indicators. Her dynamic leadership style and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission to deliver high-quality products and services to our clients," Aguilar stated.

Larissa has held prominent roles, including Senior Director of Operations at Universal Sequencing Technology, where she successfully oversaw manufacturing, quality control, and supply chain management. Her background also includes significant achievements in project management, customer engagement, and quality assurance across various organizations, including AutoGenomics and LumiraDx, Nucleus Biologics and Invitrogen/Life Technologies. At SOHM, she will lead in further development of QA/QC, FDA audits, process validations, SOPs and other quality initiatives.

"I am excited to join SOHM Inc. and collaborate with a talented team dedicated to innovation and quality," said Larissa. "Together, we will strive to enhance our operational capabilities, improve customer satisfaction, and drive the company's growth in the health sciences sector."

Her academic credentials, including an MBA and a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology, complement her extensive professional background, providing a strong foundation for her new role. With her strategic mindset and technical expertise, Larissa is set to lead SOHM's operations into a new era of efficiency and quality.

About SOHM, Inc.:

SOHM is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing gene editing technologies for research, synthetic biology, and therapeutic applications. With a focus on precision medicine, SOHM aims to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases by providing safe, efficient, and targeted solutions for gene editing. Through strategic collaborations and groundbreaking research, SOHM is at the forefront of advancing the field of gene therapy. SOHM strives to transform the landscape of genome editing and improve the quality of life through scientific discovery.

