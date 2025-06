Avalon ST, a Swiss LED-based solar simulation and metrology company, has acquired xenon-based solar simulator firm PASAN for an undisclosed sum. The companies will integrate operations and staff in Switzerland China, aiming to expand global reach and product innovation. Swiss LED-based solar simulation and PV metrology company Avalon ST has acquired PASAN, it said in a statement. Avalon ST did not disclose the price paid for the xenon-based solar simulator firm. The companies will integrate operations and staff in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, and Shanghai, China. "This acquisition brings together PASAN's ...

