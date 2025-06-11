Varistor and Gas Discharge Tubes (GDT) Market worth $9.19 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. , June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global varistor and GDT market is projected to grow from USD 7.61 billion in 2025 to USD 9.19 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.8% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The varistor and GDT market is witnessing robust growth, driven by the expanding use of sensitive electronic components in sectors such as automotive, industrial equipment, consumer electronics, and telecommunications. As digitalization and connected infrastructure continue to advance, efficient protection against voltage spikes, electrical surges, and electrostatic discharge is becoming increasingly critical. These components are vital in maintaining system stability and safeguarding high-value equipment. The rapid uptake of electric vehicles, smart grids, and industrial automation is boosting demand for compact, durable, and cost-efficient surge protection solutions.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=154744027

Browse in-depth TOC on "Varistor and Gas Discharge Tubes (GDT) Market"

140 - Tables

80 - Figures

230 - Pages

Varistor and Gas Discharge Tubes (GDT) Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 7.61 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 9.19 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Varistor by Type, Varistor by Application, GDT by Type, GDT by Number of Electrodes, GDT by Voltage, GDT by Material Type, GDT by Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Miniaturization and Integration Complexity Key Market Opportunities Expansion of Electric Vehicles and Smart Infrastructure Key Market Drivers Increasing Adoption of Electronic Devices Across Industries

Varistor held the largest share of the varistor and GDT market in 2024.

Based on product type, the varistor segment commands the largest share in the varistor and GDT market due to its broad applicability, cost-efficiency, and compact size. In particular, metal oxide varistors (MOVs) are widely used for their rapid response in suppressing voltage transients caused by lightning strikes, electrostatic discharge, and inductive switching. Their ability to handle a wide range of surge currents and compatibility with AC and DC circuits make them ideal for consumer electronics, telecommunications, and industrial systems. Unlike gas discharge tubes (GDTs), which are slower and suited for high-energy conditions, varistors offer quicker clamping action and are easier to integrate into miniaturized designs. Ongoing advancements in materials and miniaturization further enhance their reliability and longevity, reinforcing their status as the most preferred protection component across diverse applications.

The automotive sector is estimated to account for the largest share of the varistor and GDT market.

The automotive sector leads the varistor and GDT market due to the increasing integration of advanced electronics in modern vehicles. Automotive systems ranging from infotainment and ADAS to battery management and EV drivetrains are susceptible to electrical disturbances such as load dumps, ESD, and ignition noise. Varistors and GDTs are vital protection devices, ensuring circuit stability and compliance with automotive EMC standards. The shift toward electric and hybrid vehicles, which operate at higher voltages and incorporate more complex electronics, further drives the demand for compact, durable, and highly reliable surge protection components. Automakers also prioritize long-lasting components that fit space-constrained designs, where varistors and GDTs offer distinct advantages. As vehicles continue to become more connected, digital, and electric, the role of these protection devices is expected to become even more critical.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=154744027

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest varistor and GDT market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific dominates the varistor and GDT industry due to its strong manufacturing base and expanding electronics, automotive, and industrial sectors. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are home to leading semiconductors, consumer electronics, and electric vehicle producers-industries that demand reliable surge protection. The region benefits from the presence of major component manufacturers, such as TDK Corporation, YAGEO Group, and Panasonic, ensuring supply chain resilience and innovation. Rapid infrastructure development in 5G networks, smart grids, and renewable energy fuels demand for varistors and GDTs. Additionally, supportive government initiatives in countries like India and China to boost domestic electronics manufacturing are accelerating the market growth. With rising electrification and digital transformation across developing Asian economies, Asia Pacific's position as a production and consumption hub for these protective components continues to strengthen.

Key Players

The varistor and GDT companies includes Tier I and II players, such as Littelfuse, Inc. (US), TDK Corporation (Japan), YAGEO Group (Taiwan), KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation (US), Bourns, Inc. (US), Eaton (Ireland), Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and HUBER+SUHNER (Switzerland), among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=154744027

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Current Sensor Market by Measurement (Less than 10A, 10-100A, Above 100A), Offering (Isolated, Non-isolated), Technology (Hall-effect, AMR, GMR, TMR, Flux Gate, Current Sensing Amplifier, Opto-isolated and Shunt Isolated OP Amp) - Global Forecast to 2030

Pressure Sensor Market Size, Share, Industry Growth & Trends by Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), Sensing Method (Piezoresistive, Capacitive, Resonant Solid-State, Electromagnetic, Optical), Sensor Type (Absolute, Gauge, Differential, Sealed, Vacuum), Pressure Range - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/varistor-gas-discharge-tubes-companies.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/varistor-gas-discharge-tubes.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/varistor-and-gas-discharge-tubes-gdt-market-worth-9-19-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302478704.html