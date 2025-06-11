Securonix Acquires ThreatQuotient to Deliver Industry's Broadest and Deepest Threat Detection Investigation and Response

Securonix Unifies its Agentic AI SIEM with Curated Threat Intelligence, Cutting MTTR by Up to 70 Percent, Stopping Internal and External Threats Before They Can Breach

UK, London - 11th June, 2025: Today, Securonix, a five-time Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), announced the acquisition of ThreatQuotient, a four-time leader in threat intelligence based on QKS Group Spark Matrix report and the force behind ThreatQ, the most innovative external threat intelligence platform. This combination will create a comprehensive, modular, and fully integrated AI-driven platform for threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR), leveraging advanced analytics and insights across both internal and external threats.

This acquisition accelerates the modernisation of security operations by uniting internal and external threat intelligence with real-time analytics and agentic AI. Unlike external threat intelligence bolt-on solutions with disconnected management interfaces, the integrated platform from Securonix and ThreatQuotient will deliver unified visibility, faster response, and greater operational clarity.

"Bringing threat intelligence management and SIEM together in a unified platform is a game changer. We've already seen the value of deeply enriched advanced analytics and detection in our Securonix SIEM environment - but coupling that with integrated threat curation, prioritisation, and response should help customers move even faster. It means fewer swivel-chair investigations, more accurate triage, and greater confidence that security analysts are working with the most relevant threats. This kind of integration has the potential to accelerate the ability to detect, respond, and stay ahead," said Marcel Jonker, Director of Cybersecurity Operations at Cambia Health Systems.

The integration of Securonix and ThreatQuotient promises to deliver up to a 70% reduction in Mean Time to Respond (MTTR), enabling security teams to detect, investigate, and remediate threats significantly faster. By combining curated threat intelligence with AI-driven automation, the solution will deliver exponential improvements in filtering out false positives, enriching alerts with actionable context, and automating historical threat sweeps and incident response. This reduces alert overload, speeds up root cause analysis, and minimises manual handoffs - cutting investigation time from hours to minutes and enabling automated containment before threats escalate.

"Security teams are drowning in noise and struggling to keep up with evolving threats," said Kash Shaikh, CEO and President of Securonix. "This acquisition brings together Securonix's Agentic AI-driven Platform with ThreatQuotient's deep threat intelligence to deliver clarity, speed, and automated workflows to our customers, reducing false positives by up to 90%. Together, we're building the modern SOC Platform - proactive, intelligent, and built for what's next."

Kash added, "Securonix and ThreatQuotient bring together complementary strengths - deep innovation across internal and external threat domains, and a shared commitment to innovation and customer service. Both companies serve enterprise and government customers as well as Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), and we're excited to welcome the talented ThreatQuotient team and their customers to Securonix."

Purpose-Built for Analysts. Proven Against Real-World Threats.

ThreatQuotient's Threat Intelligence PlatformAgentic AI-based SIEM, SOAR, UEBA and Data Pipeline Manager, customers can accelerate their migration from reactive threat hunting-based defence to proactive, real-time, behaviour-driven, open-agentic security operations.

With this integration, Securonix customers and partners will enjoy the following benefits:

Gain clear visibility: Integrate deep enriched real-time analytics from Securonix with curated external intelligence from ThreatQuotient to create a single, high-context stream of alerts. Eliminate blind spots and accelerate threat identification with confidence.

Integrate deep enriched real-time analytics from Securonix with curated external intelligence from ThreatQuotient to create a single, high-context stream of alerts. Eliminate blind spots and accelerate threat identification with confidence. Stay ahead of risk : Auto-enrich Indicator of compromise (IoCs) and pre-emptively respond to repeat attacks, blocking 90 percent before they start.

Auto-enrich Indicator of compromise (IoCs) and pre-emptively respond to repeat attacks, blocking 90 percent before they start. Act smarter: Automate repetitive tasks, reduce false positives, and streamline investigations. Teams can stay focused on high-priority threats and reduce time spent on manual triage.

Automate repetitive tasks, reduce false positives, and streamline investigations. Teams can stay focused on high-priority threats and reduce time spent on manual triage. Deploy your way: Continue to use ThreatQ as a standalone threat intelligence platform or as part of the fully integrated Securonix solution. Deploy on-premise or SaaS in a way that fits the current architecture and scales with needs.

Continue to use ThreatQ as a standalone threat intelligence platform or as part of the fully integrated Securonix solution. Deploy on-premise or SaaS in a way that fits the current architecture and scales with needs. Accelerated Roadmap: Combined R&D synergies will accelerate upcoming roadmap innovations, including Agentic AI and ThreatQuotient's innovation priorities.

With this acquisition, ThreatQuotient customers and partners will enjoy the following benefits:

Increased Scale: ThreatQ customers can take advantage of Securonix's global R&D scale and GTM reach, including access to Securonix's Threat Labs Intelligence.

ThreatQ customers can take advantage of Securonix's global R&D scale and GTM reach, including access to Securonix's Threat Labs Intelligence. Deeper Integrations: Gain access to an enriched roadmap and integration between Securonix's best-in-class SIEM, SOAR and UEBA portfolio and ThreatQ, including extension of Agentic AI advancements.

Gain access to an enriched roadmap and integration between Securonix's best-in-class SIEM, SOAR and UEBA portfolio and ThreatQ, including extension of Agentic AI advancements. Continued Focus: Zero interruption of their existing service, as ThreatQuotient will continue to operate as a standalone offering, with no disruption to existing roadmap and workflows.

"Enterprises, government institutions and Managed Security Service Providers rely on ThreatQuotient to protect their mission critical businesses. Joining Securonix marks a powerful new chapter for ThreatQuotient. By uniting our strengths, we can accelerate innovation, expand our reach, and deliver greater value to our customers. I'm proud of what we've built and excited for what's ahead." said John Czupak, CEO of ThreatQuotient.

BTIG, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor, and King & Spalding LLP served as legal advisor to ThreatQuotient. Vinson & Elkins LLP served as legal advisor to Securonix.

About Securonix

Securonix is leading the transformation of cybersecurity with the industry's first Unified Defence SIEM powered by agentic AI, purpose-built to decide and act across the threat lifecycle with a human-in-the-loop philosophy. Built for scale, precision, and speed, our cloud-native platform empowers global enterprises to shift from reactive security to proactive, autonomous operations. Recognised as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for SIEM and a Customers' Choice by Gartner Peer Insights, Securonix is driving the next era of intelligent, autonomous security operations. Learn more at www.securonix.com .

About ThreatQuotient

ThreatQuotient improves security operations by fusing disparate data sources, tools, and teams to accelerate threat detection, investigation, and response

Media Contact:

Sean Ferguson

Senior Manager, Brand & Communications, Securonix

sferguson@securonix.com