Solomon Global: Coin Collecting on the Rise as UK Investors Seek Portfolio Diversification and CGT-Free Options

- Solomon Global reports a 68% surge in sales of limited-production British gold coins and reveals five things every investor should know in 2025 -

LONDON, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UK investors are increasingly turning to specific collectable coins as a simple way to diversify portfolios and legally avoid Capital Gains Tax.

Gold and silver supplier Solomon Global (https://solomon-global.com/) has seen sales in limited-production British gold coins increase 68% between the start of the year and May 2025, fuelled by growing demand for bullion coins issued by The Royal Mint. More investors are interested in physical gold amid ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainty due to the precious metal's reputation as an inflation hedge and safe haven asset. Gold bullion coins, which have limited mintages, recognised purity, and collector appeal are proving especially popular, with coins officially designated as UK legal tender, and therefore not subject to Capital Gains Tax, being the most sought after.

This renewed enthusiasm is part of a broader global trend. Valued at US$18.1 billion in 2023, the international coin-collecting market is projected to more than double to US$43.9 billion by 2034, according to a leading market research firm[1], highlighting growing mainstream interest in coins as both a hobby and an investment. Solomon Global is seeing this first-hand and is also witnessing rising interest from Gen Z investors seeking tangible, resilient assets in the current financial climate.

Here, Solomon Global reveals five things to know about investing in coins:

Best of both worlds - strong gold price and collector value



With the gold spot price continuing its upward trajectory in 2025, the value of gold coins is also on the rise. This makes them not only a collectable but also a strategic play. The precious metal content provides a foundation for potential growth, but collectable gold coins often have an additional worth above this intrinsic value. A rare gold coin in good condition can be worth many multiples of its melt value and can rise independently of the spot price of gold due to collector demand.



Look to the Beasts and Britannias



• The Queen's Beasts - launched by The Royal Mint in 2016, this is one of the most celebrated modern bullion collections. The 10-coin series pays tribute to the heraldic beasts that stood guard at Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953. The debut The Lion of England coin cost approximately £900 at launch. Today, the coin is valued at around £3300 ungraded, with some certified examples commanding upwards of £5000.



• 2023 Britannia - Britannias are always highly collectable. However, there was an anomaly in the 2023 issue. Due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, approximately 20,000 to 30,000 coins were struck bearing the late queen's fifth and final portrait. The rest of the run featured the new portrait of King Charles III. This makes it the only Britannia issue featuring two monarchs in the same year.



• The Royal Tudor Beasts - from The Royal Mint and created in partnership with Historic Royal Palaces. The collection is inspired by the ten majestic stone beasts that line the Moat Bridge of Hampton Court Palace and represent the lineage of Henry VIII and his third wife, Jane Seymour. Launched in October 2021 (and released over five years), the series is already looking to emulate the popularity of The Queen's Beasts. The Greyhound of Richmond is the latest 1oz gold addition and the seventh coin in the series.



Other coins to look out for:



• Gold Sovereigns - timeless, instantly recognisable, and highly liquid



• The Royal Arms Series - a striking tribute to the United Kingdom's enduring unity; bold, iconic, and limited in production



Full set, greater market opportunity



While individual coins can be highly sought-after, collecting the full set often enhances overall appeal and value, especially for renowned series like The Tudor Beasts or The Queen's Beasts. Investors who secure each coin in the collection can benefit from increased demand once the collection is complete.



Buy certified for extra security and profit potential



Certified coins are those professionally graded by bodies such as the highly-respected Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) and slabbed (put in a secure, tamper-proof holder). This offers buyers reassurance on authenticity and condition. Coins carrying this certification tend to command a premium - meaning increased profit potential - and are easier to sell. A top-tier grade can dramatically boost the value of rare or higher-demand coins.



Tax advantages make gold coins a smart move



In the UK, gold coins like Sovereigns and Britannias are free from Capital Gains Tax (CGT) because they are issued by the Royal Mint and officially designated as legal tender. Under HMRC guidance, gains made on the sale of UK legal tender coins are not subject to Capital Gains Tax because they are classified as currency rather than investment assets. There's no cap on the amount of gain that can be realised CGT-free from such coins. Additionally, gold bullion is not subject to VAT. This makes gold coins extremely tax-efficient.

"With heightened interest in tangible stores of value, collectable coins are attracting everyone from first-time buyers to seasoned investors," said Paul Williams, Managing Director of Solomon Global. "We've seen a marked increase in demand for limited production British gold coins across all age groups, but particularly from under 30s who are seeking assets that combine security, tax efficiency, and long-term potential. The surge in sales reflects a growing awareness that coins offer more than just intrinsic metal value; they are also collectables with upside potential."

