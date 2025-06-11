Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.06.2025 16:12 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

STARCOMPLIANCE REDEFINES FIRM TRADE SURVEILLANCE WITH NEW SOLUTION

Smarter surveillance to detect risks faster and act with confidence

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance (Star), a global leader in employee compliance technology, today announced the launch of its latest solution: Firm Trade Surveillance. Built to help compliance teams monitor firm-level trading activity with greater efficiency and accuracy, the tool modernizes surveillance by automating trade detection, intelligently automating approval of low-risk trades, streamlining case management, and unifying firm and employee monitoring within a single intuitive workflow.

StarCompliance Logo

As the newest addition to StarCompliance Enterprise, Firm Trade Surveillance reinforces the company's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help organizations act with confidence, integrity, and agility. It replaces manual reviews of firm trades with a smarter, faster process, centralizing oversight, evidencing action for books and records, and enabling automated detection of concerning trades at the parent and ultimate parent company levels.

Key features include:

  • Configurable rules and flexible thresholds reduce false positives, while real-time alerts and enriched trade data streamline reviews.
  • Flagged activity flows into Star's case management system, keeping compliance teams focused on investigations.
  • Integrates with data already housed in STAR, centralizing and automating to garner an organization-wide view of trading risk.

"With the launch of Firm Trade Surveillance, we are giving compliance teams the control and clarity they need to operate more efficiently in a fast-moving regulatory environment," said Kelvin Dickenson, Chief Product Officer at Star. "This solution takes the complexity out of firm trade surveillance and enables firms to focus on what matters most; preventing risk before it becomes a problem."

Firm Trade Surveillance in Focus

As part of its commitment to supporting the compliance community, Star will host a virtual event titled Product Spotlight: Firm Trade Surveillance on July 22 at 11AM EST. The session will give participants a look into the functionality of the newest innovation from Star. Click Here

For more information about Star and its products and services, visit www.starcompliance.com.

Media Contact:
greg.tarmin@starcompliance.com
+1 917-868-7791

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2582427/Star_Compliance_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/starcompliance-redefines-firm-trade-surveillance-with-new-solution-302478648.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.