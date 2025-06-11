Goldman Small Cap Research Issues New Research Update on OKYO Pharma Limited

Raising Price Target Due to Fundamental Drivers

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today that it has published a new research update on OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO), an emerging player in the fast-growing ophthalmic drugs segment. The Goldman report carries a price target. To view the new research update, previous OKYO reports, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download the update in its entirety, please visit: https://goldmansmallcapresearch.com/opportunity-research/raising-price-target-to-8/

OKYO Pharma Limited Is a clinical stage bio-pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of neuropathic corneal pain (NCP) and dry eye disease (DED), with ordinary shares listed for trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market. OKYO's lead drug candidate successfully completed a 240-patient Phase 2 trial in DED patients and completed a 17-patient Phase 2 trial in NCP patients. OKYO elected to lose the trial early. The implications of the early trial completion plus desire to immediately analyze clinical results and release top-line data in 3Q25 suggest potential, immediate outcomes, pending positive top-line results, in our view.

In the Opportunity Research update, analyst Rob Goldman reviews recent share performance, clinical achievements, upcoming milestones and why recent and pending events prompted us to raise our price target for OKYO.

OKYO: A Stellar Performer

Goldman commented, "Since our January 2025 report, OKYO's shares have essentially doubled, along with a doubling of average daily volume. Plus, the shares have set a new 52-week high."

Early Closure of Phase 2 Trial is a Major Plus

"In our view, share price rise has been driven by fundamental developments, including the receipt of Fast Track designation for its lead candidate urcosimod, and the unexpected early completion of its Phase 2 trial," noted Goldman. "The early trial closure potentially shortens OKYO's development pathway as top-line results are slated to be released in 3Q25, months earlier than originally forecasted. A key takeaway is that the acceleration of the release of potentially positive top-line Phase 2 data should also shorten the time that we believe these shares would take to reach our upgraded, $8.00 price target, up from $5.00, previously."

Substantial Potential Opportunity

"As a first-mover that has the potential to publish favorable results for a debilitating condition that has a serious unmet need, and represents a multi-billion-dollar market, we believe these shares could reach new heights. Furthermore, we believe that given the M&A activity in the ocular space, a deal with a partner could occur, and that the Company would benefit from the aforementioned re-valuation of these shares," concluded Goldman.

About Goldman Small Cap Research: Founded in 2009 by former Piper Jaffray analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters.

Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.

This press release contains excerpts of our most recently published company report on OKYO Pharma Limited ("The Company"). The information used and statements of fact made have been obtained from sources considered reliable but we neither guarantee nor represent the completeness or accuracy. Goldman Small Cap Research relied solely upon information derived from OKYO Pharma Limited. The information includes authorized press releases or legal disclosures made in their filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission http://www.sec.gov.

Separate from the factual content of our update about the Company, we may from time to time include our own opinions about the Company, its business, markets, and opportunities. Any opinions we may offer about the Company are solely our own, and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice. Statements herein may contain forward-looking statements and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties affecting results.

A Goldman Small Cap Research report, update, newsletter, article, trading alert, corporate profile, sector or industry snapshot, podcast interview, or press release is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated full disclosures, disclaimers, and analyst background on our website before investing. Neither Goldman Small Cap Research nor its parent is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with FINRA or any other regulatory agency. To download this research update visit www.goldmansmallcapresearch.com. Goldman Small Cap Research did not receive any compensation for this update. In January 2025, Goldman Small Cap Research was compensated by the Company in the amount of $4000 for a research report production and distribution, including a press release. In 2023, Goldman Small Cap Research (GSCR) was compensated by a third party (TraDigital Marketing Group, Inc.) in the amount of $4000 for research report production and a press release.

SOURCE: Goldman Small Cap Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/goldman-small-cap-research-issues-new-research-update-on-okyo-pharma-limited-1038255