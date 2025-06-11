Dental Soft-tissue Regeneration Market worth $0.53 billion in 2030 with 6.8% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Dental Soft-tissue Regeneration Market , valued at US$0.36 billion in 2024 stood at US$0.38 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$0.53 billion by the end of the period. The increase in periodontal diseases, advancements in regenerative materials, and the rise of dental tourism, along with improved reimbursement policies, support market growth. Rising healthcare costs, especially in developing countries, will positively affect the demand for advanced dental care treatments. The growing trend of cosmetic dentistry, which enhances oral health for aesthetic reasons, further drives market expansion. However, high treatment costs and limited access to advanced treatments in underdeveloped regions may hinder the market's growth.

By Based on product type, the collagen-based membrane segment holds the largest share of the dental soft-tissue regeneration market. These membranes, derived from natural sources such as bovine or porcine collagen, closely resemble the extracellular matrix of human tissues. This resemblance promotes cell adhesion, proliferation, and differentiation, making them biocompatible and versatile. Collagen-based membranes are commonly used in periodontal and implant surgeries due to their availability in various sizes and thicknesses. This wide range of options contributes to their increased adoption and drives market growth.

By Based on application, The implantology segment holds the largest share of the dental soft-tissue regeneration market. This is primarily due to the increasing prevalence of the geriatric population, which experiences a high rate of edentulism. Additionally, there is a growing demand from patients for minimally invasive surgeries.

Furthermore, this segment's significant market share can be attributed to the rise in periodontal diseases and the increasing demand for aesthetic dental restorations. These procedures often require advanced biomaterials, such as collagen membranes and soft-tissue grafts, which promote natural healing and ensure long-term implant stability.

By end user, the DSOs & independent clinics segment holds the largest share of the dental soft-tissue regeneration market, driven by a consistent and strong demand for dental restoration and regeneration products. Additionally, the trend of dental tourism has been advantageous for DSOs & independent clinics, attracting patients who seek high-quality dental treatments at competitive prices. This influx of patients has contributed to the growth of clinic-based services in the dental soft-tissue regeneration market.

By geography, the dental soft-tissue regeneration market is divided into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, including the GCC countries.

North America leads the dental soft-tissue regeneration market, primarily due to its advanced healthcare systems, high healthcare expenditures, and the presence of key industry players. This region encompasses the US, which boasts a comprehensive network of hospitals and research institutions and has an aging population that requires periodontal treatments due to a high rate of edentulism. Furthermore, enhanced healthcare accessibility through government initiatives, along with the adoption of advanced technologies such as laser therapy and non-surgical treatments, has been crucial to the growth of this market in the region.

The key players in the global dental soft-tissue regeneration market include Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Zimvie Inc. (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), AbbVie Inc. (US), Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc (UK), Tissue Regenix (UK), Septodont Holding (France), Medical Consult Implants GmbH (Germany), Meccellis (US), Regedent AG (Switzerland), Regenity (US), Envista (US), AD Surgical (US), LifeNet Health (US), B. & B. Dental S.R.L. (Italy), Alpha-Bio Tec. Ltd. (Israel), Lasak S.R.O. (Czech Republic), KeystoneDentalGroup (US), Neoss AG (Switzerland), BEGO GmbH Co. KG (Germany), Biotech Dental (France), Samyang Holdings Corporation (South Korea), and RTI Surgical (US). These companies play a significant role in advancing dental soft-tissue regeneration techniques and products globally.

GEISTLICH PHARMA AG (SWITZERLAND):

Geistlich Pharma AG, based in Switzerland, is a leading company in the field of dental soft-tissue regeneration. It provides a range of biomaterials designed for the regeneration of soft and bone tissue, including collagen membranes, matrices, and bone substitutes. These products are widely used in periodontal treatment, implantology, and oral surgery. Geistlich Pharma markets its products in over 60 countries and actively participates in key global events, such as those focused on osseointegration. The company is also committed to research & development to deliver innovative solutions for its customers and maintain a competitive edge in the market.

INSTITUT STRAUMANN AG (SWITZERLAND)

Institut Straumann AG is a global leader in dental implantology, oral tissue regeneration, and restorative dentistry. The company has actively engaged in the dental soft-tissue regeneration market, offering a wide range of innovative solutions. These include regenerative products designed to enhance tissue regeneration and promote healing for patients with periodontal disease. Straumann's portfolio features biomaterials such as tissue grafts and collagen-based membranes, which are essential for restoring lost bone and tissues. The company is focused on various growth strategies to maintain its leading position in the dental soft-tissue regeneration market.

HENRY SCHEIN, INC. (US)

Henry Schein is an American company recognized as one of the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies. It is the largest distributor of healthcare products and services globally, operating in 32 countries. The company supplies a wide range of healthcare and technology products and value-added services to office-based healthcare professionals.

With its extensive global distribution network, Henry Schein efficiently serves healthcare facilities worldwide, providing various regenerative materials. The company strongly emphasizes acquisitions, innovative product development, and market penetration to maintain its leadership position in the dental soft-tissue regeneration market.

