22.2% CAGR, Digital Health Market Size Worth $946.04 Billion Growth, Globally, by 2030 - Exclusive Study by The Research Insights

CHICAGO, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Digital Health Market size is projected to be valued at USD 347.35 billion in 2025 and reach USD 946.04 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.2% according to a new report by The Research Insights. This market growth relies heavily on the expanding reach of smartphones and tablets and other mobile platforms with backing initiatives and alliances between strategic partners as well as the increasing elderly population and chronic disease prevalence and the heightened emphasis on patient-focused healthcare solutions. The market growth will face obstacles in the near future due to the high deployment costs of digital health solutions for small and medium-sized hospitals in emerging countries combined with interoperability problems in the digital health sector.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the Digital Health Market growth of 22.2% comprises a vast array of Technology, Component, Application, End-Use and Geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Digital Health Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the Digital Health Market share is experiencing significant growth. The worldwide digital health market continues to expand rapidly due to technological advancements alongside consumer interest and systemic changes in healthcare delivery. The swift development and widespread implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies is transforming diagnostic processes and advancing personalized medical treatments and remote patient monitoring capabilities. The increasing popularity of wearable technology and mobile health applications demonstrates a consumer trend toward active health management and live data monitoring. Linking digital platforms to electronic health records and telemedicine services has emerged as a vital development in bettering care coordination while increasing accessibility within remote and underserved locations. Market expansion speeds up thanks to the dual effect of increasing private and public sector investments and supportive regulatory frameworks for digital therapeutics and virtual care. Increased focus on health resilience after the pandemic has led to greater demand for scalable cloud-based healthcare solutions that enable hybrid care models. These emerging patterns demonstrate an overarching digital shift towards healthcare that prioritizes personalization through data utilization while focusing on patient needs.

Proliferation of Smartphones, Wearables, and Internet Connectivity:

The digital health market is fundamentally driven by the extensive use of smartphones, wearable devices, and high-speed internet connections. The sheer number of smartphone users worldwide has reached 6.9 billion by 2025 which makes mobile platforms essential for delivering health-related services such as remote consultations and mental health support along with fitness tracking and medication reminders. Smartwatches along with biosensors and fitness trackers as wearable technologies enable ongoing health surveillance by delivering real-time information on heart rate, oxygen saturation levels, glucose levels, and sleep quality metrics. The open access to health data allows consumers to actively participate in managing their wellness as healthcare providers utilize remote patient monitoring (RPM) tools to make well-informed decisions. The global spread of 5G networks strengthens real-time patient-provider connectivity and increases the requirement for digital health applications across consumer and clinical fields.

Telemedicine and virtual care services continue to experience increased demand in healthcare provision:

The pandemic led to a rapid uptake of virtual health services which now remain essential components of contemporary medical practice. The necessity for remote medical consultations became apparent due to lockdowns and public safety worries which resulted in a substantial increase in virtual medical appointments. Patients have maintained their preference for telemedicine services even after the pandemic because of its convenience and time-saving benefits as well as lower costs. Health systems now routinely use telehealth for general consultations along with managing chronic diseases and mental health services as well as conducting postoperative follow-ups and specialty care sessions. Countries have adopted expanded reimbursement policies and licensing frameworks through their regulatory bodies to establish telehealth as an essential element of healthcare delivery. The market is growing as investments surge into platforms that enable secure video consultations, electronic prescriptions and electronic health records integration.

The increase in healthcare expenses has led to a significant move towards value-based care models:

The growing expenses for healthcare in developed economies are driving a transition toward value-based care models which reward providers for delivering superior outcomes while minimizing costs. Achieving these goals requires a central role for digital health technologies. AI-driven diagnostics alongside predictive analytics and clinical decision support systems function to decrease unnecessary tests and hospital readmissions while optimizing treatment protocols. Digital therapeutics together with personalized health apps help patients stick to their medications while monitoring disease progression and supporting lifestyle modifications which results in improved long-term health results. Digital health platforms aid health systems to save costs by enhancing preventive healthcare measures and optimizing administrative processes. Health tech companies benefit from favorable policies and funding initiatives as governments and insurers acknowledge digital solutions as cost-effective options.

Geographical Insights:

In 2024 North America will dominate the digital health market worldwide by capturing 37.7% of revenue thanks to major technological advancements along with increased healthcare IT spending and positive government initiatives. The rise of innovative startups and the adoption of new technologies together have established a growth-friendly environment. The region's digital health market dominance stems from the widespread use of smartphones together with improved internet access and attractive funding options.

The Asia Pacific region will see the most rapid expansion in its digital health market throughout the forecast period thanks to rising eHealth platform adoption along with increased healthcare spending. The expanding requirement for electronic medical records (EMRs) and electronic health records (EHRs) which are becoming increasingly common throughout the region explains this growth. Both Singapore and Australia operate national EHR programs that standardize data exchange among their public hospitals.

Global Digital Health Market Segmentation and Geographical Insights:

Based on Technology, the digital health market is divided into, tele-healthcare, mHealth, Digital Health Systems, and healthcare analytics. Telehealth emerged as the market's top segment in 2024 by generating 45.0% of total market revenue. The sector's growth trajectory stands as the fastest during the forecast period because various essential factors. The growth of telehealth adoption has been enabled by better internet connectivity along with rising smartphone usage and technological developments.

Based on Component, the digital health market is divided into, Software, Hardware, and Services. In 2024 the services segment secured dominance in the market by generating nearly four-fifths of its revenue from increased demand for installation, staffing, training and maintenance services.

Based on Application, the digital health market is divided into, Obesity, Diabetes, Cardiovascular, Respiratory Diseases, and Others. Within the digital health sector, the diabetic community maintains a substantial influence with a remarkable 24.7% market share recorded in 2024. The market's rapid growth over the forecast period comes as no surprise.

Based on End Use, the digital health market is divided into, Patients, Providers, Payers, and Others. The patient segment controls the market with a significant 34.5% share in 2024 and stands as the fastest-growing segment throughout the forecast period. The market trend emerges from a stronger focus on patient-centred care along with better patient understanding of effective health management.

The Digital Health Market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Global Digital Health Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Telefónica S.A.

Epic Systems Corporation

QSI Management, LLC

AT&T

AirStrip Technologies

Google, Inc.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Orange

Softserve

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Vocera Communications

IBM Corporation

CISCO Systems, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Oracle Cerner

Veradigm

Mckesson Corporation

Vodafone Group

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Global Digital Health Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

In January 2024 : JD Health launched an elderly care channel through its app which serves as a fully integrated platform addressing multiple healthcare requirements of China's elderly citizens.

In January 2024 : 98point6 Technologies announced the acquisition of Bright.md. The acquisition of Bright.md. in January 2024 enables 98point6 Technologies to speed up their asynchronous care module release. Healthcare organizations can now license a clinician solution that is purpose-built and integrated to support various care delivery models.

In May 2024 : Wipro Limited revealed a new partnership with the Centre for Brain Research to create an AI-driven personal care engine. The engine's unique approach and personalized system may enable it to reach a scale that helps redesign healthcare management by promoting healthier lifestyle changes for individuals through consideration of their unique health histories across various regions. This approach demonstrates how technological engagement in health treatments creates lasting impacts and reveals the transformative power of digital healthcare management.

In October 2024: Microsoft Corp. introduced new Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare features which improve care experiences through better team connectivity and by providing healthcare professionals with critical clinical and operational insights.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What is the forecasted market size of the Digital Health Market in 2030?

The forecasted market size of the Digital Health Market is USD 946.04 billion in 2030. Who are the leading players in the Digital Health Market?

The key players in the Digital Health Market include, Oracle Cerner; Veradigm; Apple Inc.; Telefonica S.A.; McKesson Corp.; Epic Systems Corp.; QSI Management, LLC; AT&T; Vodafone Group; Airstrip Technologies; Google, Inc; Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.; Hims & Hers Health, Inc.; Orange; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; Softserve; Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.; Vocera Communications; IBM Corp.; and CISCO Systems, Inc. hat are the major drivers for the Digital Health Market?

Several key factors are driving this expansion, including the thriving domestic digital health ecosystem, which supports the development of telehealth care platforms, mobile health apps, wearable devices, and electronic prescription systems. Which is the largest region during the forecasted period in the Digital Health Market?

The North America digital health market is poised to lead the global market in 2024, with a notable revenue share of 37.7%, driven by significant technological advancements, substantial increases in healthcare IT expenditure, and encouraging government initiatives. Which is the largest segment, by component, during the forecasted period in the Digital Health Market?

The services segment dominated the market in 2024, accounting for nearly four-fifths of revenue due to growing demand for services such as installation, staffing, training, maintenance, and more.

Conclusion:

The global digital health market is undergoing a transformation due to fast-paced digital technology progress combined with increasing healthcare demands and innovations based on data analysis. The spread of chronic diseases together with the aging population and the demand for remote healthcare services is driving faster adoption of telehealth solutions and mobile health applications as well as wearable devices and AI-powered diagnostic tools. Digital health tools play a crucial role in improving patient outcomes while enhancing clinical workflows and increasing healthcare access particularly in underserved and rural areas. Personalized medicine and proactive health management become possible through the combination of electronic health records with real-time monitoring systems and predictive analytics. The growing importance of interoperability along with data security and regulatory compliance requires stakeholders to commit to strong infrastructure and uniform frameworks. Digital health becomes central to modern medical systems thanks to the merging of AI technologies with IoT solutions and cloud computing which supports the transition to patient-centred value-based medical care.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders-healthcare providers, patients, regulatory authorities, insurance companies, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare IT vendors-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 946.04 billion by 2030, the Global Digital Health Market represents a significant opportunity for health tech startups, venture capital firms, AI and machine learning developers, mobile app developers, wearable device manufacturers, and telehealth platform providers, can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

Browse More related reports on Healthcare Industry Market Reports - https://www.theresearchinsights.com/categories/healthcare

