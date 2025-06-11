National Association of Broadcasters: NAB Show New York Set to Showcase the Tools and Technologies Driving Storytelling

Smosh CEO Alessandra Catanese Named First Keynote Speaker

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Registration opens in late July for the 2025 NAB Show New York, happening October 21-23 at the Javits Center. As the East Coast's premier event for media, entertainment and brand storytelling, NAB Show New York will unite content creators, production professionals, and industry leaders across broadcasting, sports, live events, advertising, marketing and film.

Wednesday, October 22 will focus on broadcast television and radio with a new Future of Journalism Symposium as well as a Sports Conference Track. Thursday, October 23 will highlight Creators, Emerging Technologies and the Modern Media Landscape and will commence with a fireside chat with Alessandra Catanese, CEO of the iconic comedy brand Smosh. Alessandra will reveal strategies for building and monetizing loyal fan communities through exclusive content, live streams and direct engagement-offering actionable insights into the future of audience connection in a shifting cultural and media landscape.

"NAB Show New York is where 13,000 attendees will connect with 300 exhibitors, discover new trends and test emerging tech," said Karen Chupka, NAB's executive vice president and managing director of Global Connections and Events. "It's a must-attend for creators, streamers and broadcasters seeking to elevate their craft and amplify their message."

The show floor encourages purposeful networking and learning through interactive demos, panel discussions, and a Career Fair hosted by the NAB Leadership Foundation. Noteworthy exhibitors this year include B&H, Blackmagic Canon, Chyron, Enco, Fujinon, Grass Valley, Panasonic, RCS and Ross who will showcase the latest technological advancements that are shaping how sports, live events and creators are telling their stories.

New in 2025:

The Future of Journalism Symposium: Exploring AI in news production, automated reporting, hybrid funding models, niche journalism and more.

Sports Track: A dedicated programming track that will bring together the entire sports community from broadcasters, professional leagues/athletes, technology providers and influencers to learn and experience solutions powering the latest trends in live sports content production and delivery.

Creator Economy: A full day showcasing a deep dive into the creator economy with immersive sessions, VIP tours, networking events, hands-on demos, as well as the ability for creators to test-drive and experience the newest advancements in camera, sound and lighting on their own throughout the show.

Additional Conference Programming This Year:

Radio + Podcast Interactive Forum: October 22

Local TV Strategies (with TVNewsCheck): October 22

Post|Production World New York (with Future Media Conferences): October 22-23

The NAB Marconi Radio Awards dinner will return on Tuesday, October 21 and will take place at the Edison Ballroom, celebrating radio excellence and outstanding industry achievements.

