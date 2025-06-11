Anzeige
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
WKN: A2AN0Y | ISIN: BMG396372051 | Ticker-Symbol: KT31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.06.2025 16:34 Uhr
Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (OSE/NYSE: GOGL) today released its seventh annual ESG Report.

The 2024 report is prepared in accordance with the Marine Transportation framework established by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and with reference to the Global reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. The report covers ESG performance in our operations and value chain, along with how we manage material sustainability matters for the fiscal year 2024.

Peder Simonsen, CEO, comments: "We continue to deliver on our strategy of fleet modernisation while maintaining a strong focus on operational efficiency. As a result, we are pleased to report a 11.7% reduction on CII emissions compared to the baseline year of 2019, exceeding the 2024 trajectory and remaining on track for the targeted reduction of 15% by 2026, 30% by 2030 and net zero by 2050."


A copy of the report is attached hereto and available on the Company's website at www.goldenocean.bm.

For further queries, please contact:

Peder Simonsen, CEO of Golden Ocean Management AS
Telephone: +47 22 01 73 40

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO of Golden Ocean Management AS
Telephone: +47 22 01 73 40

June 11, 2025
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Attachment

  • 2024 Annual ESG Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2bd7569e-ba27-41ab-affb-44d7eb1bdc8d)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
