Mittwoch, 11.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
PR Newswire
11.06.2025 16:42 Uhr
Trina Green Hydrogen: 5MW Standard Container Design: Trina Hydrogen's Innovative Hydrogen Equipment Supports Global Energy Transition

SHANGHAI, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 11, the 18th (2025) International Solar Photovoltaic and Smart Energy (Shanghai) Conference & Exhibition was held in Shanghai. During this event, Trina Green Hydrogen released three types of green hydrogen equipment to the global audience, showcasing the company's value-creation capabilities in the global hydrogen energy industry.


Trina Green Hydrogen's newly launched megawatt-scale PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) electrolyzer features a new generation of PEM membrane electrode materials, ensuring high-pressure safe operation of the electrolyzer. The hydrogen concentration in the oxygen stream remains below 600 ppm across the full power range. Under a rated current density of 30,000 A/?, the DC power consumption is less than 4.3 kWh/Nm³. The new catalyst technology reduces the use of precious metal iridium by 80%, with a theoretical catalyst lifespan of over 15 years and a voltage decay rate of just 1.3 µV/h. Cost analysis shows that the equipment cost can be reduced by 20%.

Trina Green Hydrogen's 2000 Nm³/h alkaline electrolyzer is based on the second-generation of the TQ (Tianqing) series, which offers high stability and efficiency. It adopts innovative electrode materials and an optimized electrolyzer structure. At a current density of 4000 A/?, the DC power consumption is less than 4.3 kWh/Nm³, reaching international Tier 1 energy efficiency standards.

Trina Green Hydrogen's megawatt-scale containerized hydrogen production system can produce up to 1000 Nm³/h of hydrogen per unit. Each unit integrates the electrolyzer, BOP (Balance of Plant) system, control cabinet, rectifier cabinet, water system, and other components within a standard container. The modular design allows for rapid assembly. Containers are connected via flexible hoses, breaking the dependence on pipe installation. The standardized design reduces transportation time, costs, and delivery cycles by over 50%. Design features such as a "suspended roof" and "sky-and-earth gates" expand operational space, enable natural ventilation, and ensure system safety.

As renewable energy costs decline and electrolyzer efficiency improves, green hydrogen will become more competitive. Trina Green Hydrogen will continue to invest in R&D to enhance product performance, lifespan, and stability-providing lasting momentum for the hydrogen-powered world of the future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708490/Trina_Green_Hydrogen.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/5mw-standard-container-design-trina-hydrogens-innovative-hydrogen-equipment-supports-global-energy-transition-302479118.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
