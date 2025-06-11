Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reports that Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU), a national developer and operator of premium live music venues, is rapidly advancing its mission to reinvent the amphitheater experience, backed by an active construction pipeline totaling $1.3 billion across the United States.

Following the successful debut of its flagship Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, VENU is executing an ambitious expansion plan that will reshape the mid-sized outdoor concert venue landscape. According to CEO, Founder, and Chairman JW Roth, the company has five amphitheaters currently under construction, with one already open and more scheduled to be announced.

"Between the next 48 and 60 months, I'll have 20 of these complete," Roth told Pollstar in a recent feature interview. "When you have 20 amphitheaters, you can sort of put your own season schedule together. And that's exactly what I'm going to do."





Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU)

The company's forward momentum is rooted in a bold vision and a willingness to defy traditional industry assumptions. Roth acknowledged early skepticism from some observers, particularly surrounding the cost of the Ford Amphitheater, an 8,000-seat, $90 million venue developed in proximity to the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. However, the success of Ford, which has hosted major acts including OneRepublic, Leon Bridges, Beck, The Black Keys, and more, has silenced the doubters.

"In the beginning, they used to say, 'I think he's crazy. I don't think he'll ever even be able to do the Ford,'" Roth said. "But at the end of the day, I think people have changed their view of our business. They're seeing them under construction, and they have scheduled dates to open."

VENU's upcoming venues are designed to operate year-round and feature premium amenities never before seen in outdoor live music settings, such as heated seating, firepit suites, and Troy Aikman-branded VIP clubs, cementing the company's commitment to creating a truly elevated concert experience.

Stay tuned as VENU prepares to announce new venues, adding to a rapidly growing national network that could reshape how live music is presented, booked, and enjoyed.

Please click the following link for Pollstar's comprehensive JW Roth interview https://news.pollstar.com/2025/05/16/is-it-world-class-and-maybe-a-little-crazy-venus-jw-roth-looks-to-reinvent-the-amphitheater-model/.

About 24/7 Market News

24/7 Market News (24/7 MN) is a leading market news platform for public companies. As a pioneer in digital media, 24/7 MN is dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information. 24/7 MN takes great pride in creating innovative public relations campaigns that help clients reach the target audience.

24/7 MARKET NEWS, INC Disclaimer and Disclosure

247MarketNews.com has been compensated $2,500 per week by MicroCap Strategies for ongoing press and editorial coverage of VENU. This compensation is strictly for news distribution and does not include any other services, which may be subject to separate agreements and fees. All opinions expressed are those of the author. This communication is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities. Readers are advised to perform their own due diligence.

Please go to https://247marketnews.com/venu-disclosure/ or https://247marketnews.com/disclaimer/ for further disclaimer and disclosure information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255236

SOURCE: 24/7 Market News