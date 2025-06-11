Home Healthcare Market Share Worth $666.91 billion, Globally, by 2030 - Exclusive Study by The Research Insights

CHICAGO, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Home Healthcare Market share is projected to be valued at USD 420.79 billion in 2024 and reach USD 666.91 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.96% according to a new report by The Research Insights. The rise of cost-effective alternatives to address increasing healthcare costs has driven this growth.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the Home Healthcare Market growth of 7.96% comprises a vast array of Component, Indication and Geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Home Healthcare Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the Home Healthcare Market is experiencing significant growth. The global home healthcare market is experiencing robust growth, driven by a confluence of emerging and evolving factors. A major driving force is the global demographic shift toward an aging population, particularly in developed economies, which is significantly increasing the demand for chronic disease management and age-related care within the comfort of patients' homes. Simultaneously, the rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and respiratory diseases is fueling the need for accessible and cost-effective home-based solutions. Technological advancements-such as AI-enabled remote monitoring, wearable health devices, and smart home integration-are transforming home healthcare delivery by enhancing real-time diagnostics, personalized care, and patient engagement. Additionally, the growing acceptance and adoption of telehealth services, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, have normalized virtual care models, making them an integral part of home healthcare ecosystems. Market expansion is further supported by increased healthcare expenditures, shifting consumer preferences toward convenience, and supportive government policies and reimbursement frameworks. Moreover, the emergence of platform-based home healthcare services, supported by big data analytics and cloud computing, is enabling better coordination, scalability, and outcome tracking, positioning home healthcare as a central component of modern, value-based care delivery.

The worldwide population is aging while chronic diseases become more common:

The aging population across developed regions such as North America, Europe, and parts of the Asia-Pacific area stands as a key driver for the home healthcare market expansion. The United Nations reports that by 2050 the number of people aged 65 years or older will reach over 1.5 billion worldwide as their population doubles. The demographic shift leads to more chronic illness cases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, arthritis, dementia, and respiratory conditions that demand ongoing monitoring and long-term treatment. Home healthcare represents a better option than institutional care for many older patients because it provides high-quality treatment within their own homes where they feel safe and comfortable. The growing need for home healthcare solutions has expanded the market for in-home nursing services alongside physical therapy options and disease management programs and remote patient monitoring tools thereby integrating home healthcare into essential care processes.

Technological Advancements in Remote Monitoring and Telehealth:

Medical technology developments have led to enhanced operational capabilities for home healthcare services. Home administration of complex treatments has become both safe and efficient due to the use of portable oxygen concentrators, mobile dialysis machines, infusion pumps, and wearable health monitors. The rapid expansion of telehealth services and digital health platforms has enabled patients to conduct virtual consultations easily while receiving continuous monitoring and making decisions based on data analysis. The importance of these technologies increased after COVID-19 because they serve to decrease hospital visits and lower exposure risks while preserving excellent care quality. The combined use of artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), and cloud-based data sharing gives clinicians enhanced capabilities to manage patient outcomes proactively. These emerging solutions increase patient satisfaction and clinical success while broadening the scalability and cost-efficiency of home healthcare delivery.

Cost-Effectiveness and Healthcare System Strain:

Financial and logistical challenges for the global healthcare system are escalating because of increasing chronic disease burden and hospital overcrowding combined with higher treatment expenses. Home healthcare reduces financial burdens by minimizing extended hospitalizations alongside emergency room admissions and institutional facility requirements. Public and private payers experience significant cost reductions through home healthcare while maintaining high patient care standards. Home-based care models have gained support from governments and insurers who are using policy changes and financial incentives to push for their adoption. Middle-class populations in developing countries now find home healthcare services affordable and viable alternatives to pricier hospital treatments while still delivering quality medical attention. Home healthcare benefits from economic viability and practical efficiency because value-based care and patient-centred delivery models support this healthcare setting.

Geographical Insights:

The North American market held the largest share with 42.60%. North America maintains market dominance due to its significant elderly population along with advanced healthcare systems and high levels of consumer spending power. Future home care solutions led by government initiatives to control healthcare costs should significantly affect the market.

The Asia Pacific region expects fast growth because three major factors make at-home care more convenient than hospital settings. Lack of development in healthcare infrastructure along with high hospital facility costs has triggered extensive demand for home healthcare products and services.

Global Home Healthcare Market Segmentation and Geographical Insights:

Based on Component, the home healthcare market is divided into, Equipment, and Services. The services segment has become a central market aspect by generating 84.21% of the total revenue share in 2023. This segment is further bifurcated into two categories: skilled home healthcare and unskilled home healthcare.

of the total revenue share in 2023. This segment is further bifurcated into two categories: skilled home healthcare and unskilled home healthcare. Based on Indication, the home healthcare market is divided into, Cardiovascular Disorder & Hypertension, Diabetes & Kidney Disorders, Neurological & Mental Disorders, Respiratory Disease & COPD, Maternal Disorders, Mobility Disorders, Cancer, Wound Care, and Others. The neurological and mental disorder segment generated the highest revenue share in 2023 because of increasing rates of these diseases. Epilepsy, Alzheimer's and other dementias, stroke, migraine and other headaches, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease cause considerable effects on brain function while affecting spine health and nerve activity.

The Home Healthcare Market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Global Home Healthcare Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Abbott

Sunrise Medical

3M Healthcare

Baxter International Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Cardinal Health Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Air Liquide

Amedisys, Inc.

NxStage Medical, Inc. (Fresenius Medical Care)

Arkray, Inc.

BD

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Medline Industries, Inc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Linde Healthcare

Acelity (3M)

Vygon

Teleflex, Inc.

Moog Inc.

Intersurgical Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi AG.

Bayer HealthCare

Comp14

GF Health Products, Inc.

Kindred Healthcare, Inc.

Almost Family, Inc.

National HealthCare Corporation

Chubb Fire & Security Pty Ltd

Gentiva Health Services, Inc.

Medco Home Healthcare, Inc.

Addus Homecare

Brookdale Senior Living Solutions

Sunrise Carlisle, LP (Sunrise Senior Living, LLC)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc.

Extendicare, Inc.

SONIDA SENIOR LIVING. (CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION)

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc.

Home Instead, Inc.

Senior Care Centers of America

Atria Senior Living, Inc

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Global Home Healthcare Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

In July 2024 : Both Allied Insurance Company and Star Health broadened their offerings to incorporate home healthcare services across more than 50 cities in India. The initiative aims to deliver healthcare solutions to customers' homes while ensuring fast and easy claims settlement.

: Both Allied Insurance Company and Star Health broadened their offerings to incorporate home healthcare services across more than 50 cities in India. The initiative aims to deliver healthcare solutions to customers' homes while ensuring fast and easy claims settlement. In April 2024 : The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launched its new Home as a Health Care Hub initiative. The initiative aimed to transform home environments into essential components of healthcare systems while promoting health equity throughout the United States.

: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launched its new Home as a Health Care Hub initiative. The initiative aimed to transform home environments into essential components of healthcare systems while promoting health equity throughout the United States. In May 2024: Primefocus Health represents LG Electronics' latest business venture designed to create a healthcare-delivery platform for providers that merges technological solutions with therapeutic approaches to support remote monitoring of patients and deliver new treatment options through digital applications. The system enables patients to monitor their progress while facilitating communication between patients and collecting patient data.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What is the forecasted market size of the Home Healthcare Market in 2030?

The forecasted market size of the Home Healthcare Market is USD 666.91 billion in 2030.



Who are the leading players in the Home Healthcare Market?

The key players in the Home Healthcare Market include, B. Braun Melsungen AG; Abbott; Sunrise Medical; 3M Healthcare; Baxter International Inc.; Medtronic PLC; Cardinal Health Inc; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Air Liquide; Amedisys, Inc; NxStage Medical, Inc. (Fresenius Medical Care); Arkray, Inc.; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Omron Healthcare, Inc; Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare; GE Healthcare; Medline Industries, Inc; Koninklijke Philips N.V; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Linde Healthcare; Acelity (3M); Vygon; Teleflex, Inc; Moog Inc.; Intersurgical Ltd.; Fresenius Kabi AG; and GF Health Products, Inc.



What are the major drivers for the Home Healthcare Market?

Several key factors are driving this expansion, including the rise of cost-effective alternatives to address increasing healthcare costs has driven this growth.



Which is the largest region during the forecasted period in the Home Healthcare Market?

The North American market held the largest share with 42.60%. North America maintains market dominance due to its significant elderly population along with advanced healthcare systems.



Which is the largest segment, by component, during the forecasted period in the Home Healthcare Market?

The services segment has become a central market aspect by generating 84.21% of the total revenue share.

Conclusion:

The global home healthcare market is experiencing significant transformation driven by demographic shifts, chronic disease prevalence, and advancements in medical technology. Increasing aging populations, alongside a growing preference for in-home treatment, are accelerating the adoption of home-based care solutions. Innovations in remote monitoring, wearable devices, telehealth platforms, and mobile diagnostics are enabling healthcare providers to deliver high-quality care outside traditional clinical settings. The integration of AI-powered analytics, Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), and smart home technologies supports proactive care, real-time health tracking, and personalized treatment plans. Emphasis on cost-effective and patient-centric healthcare models is reshaping the delivery landscape, making home healthcare a vital component of modern health systems. To ensure long-term success, the sector must address regulatory challenges, data privacy concerns, and the need for robust digital infrastructure. As digital transformation continues, home healthcare stands poised to play a central role in sustainable and accessible global health solutions.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders-patients, caregivers, doctors, nurses, government agencies, insurance companies, pharmaceutical firms, medical device manufacturers, technology providers (e.g., for telehealth and remote monitoring), home healthcare service providers, and investors-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 666.91 billion by 2030, the Global Home Healthcare Market represents a significant opportunity for technology startups, innovative medical device companies, software developers specializing in health tech, and new service models focusing on niche patient needs or underserved regions, can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

