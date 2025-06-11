CAI Software Recognized as an Industrial IoT Product of the Year Recipient for ShopVue, Parsable, and Linsight

LINCOLN, RHODE ISLAND / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / CAI Software announced today that ShopVue, Parsable, and Linsight have received a 2025 Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading magazine and Website covering IoT technologies.

"At CAI Software, we constantly aim to drive innovation and provide value through our products and solutions. ShopVue, Parsable, and Linsight work to bring together the machines, processes, and people to enhance data collection and streamline processes through manufacturing technology. We are excited to be recognized as a 2025 Industrial IoT Product of the Year recipient and help pave the way for advancing digital technology for manufacturers," said, Matt Geffken, Chief Product & Technology Officer, CAI Software.

"ShopVue, Parsable, and Linsight are worthy recipients of a 2025 Industrial IoT Product of Year Award. They are outstanding representatives of the diverse range of innovation driving the multi-billion-dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate CAI Software for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry," said TMC's CEO, Rich Tehrani.

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full-service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

TMC also provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success.

Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

