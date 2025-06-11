Teen Hooked on Crocheting Kindness is Awarded Kids Wish Network's Hero of the Year at Zebulon Police Department!

ZEBULON, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Local teen Caden Hudson is an exceptional 14-year-old whose life is already profoundly filled with a sense of purpose. She has a meaningful connection with the Zebulon and Wake Forest Police Departments, helping to bring comfort to children by creating crafted with love crocheted stuffed animals for their first responders to gift to children facing traumatic and crisis situations. Caden has also taught other Girl Scout troops how to crochet, and recruited adult crocheters to help make even more animals to donate. She is dedicated to serving her community, and continues to be an exemplary role model of selflessness, inspiring others.

It was now Caden's turn to receive an outpour of support for her acts of kindness, and it was all a big surprise. Caden thought she was going to the Zebulon Police Department to donate more of her crocheted stuffed animals for kids in her community, but it was all part of a top secret plan. After arriving at the police station with her family and grandparents, Kids Wish Network announced that Caden was chosen as its Hero of the Year 2024! First came a speech acknowledging Caden's accomplishments, followed by a jumbo check for $3,000! And it all went down surrounded by some of her biggest fans, officers of the Zebulon and Wake Forest Police Departments. It was a heartfelt gathering, embracing Caden and her deep connection with her community. The Zebulon PD had the room decorated with blue and silver balloons and a chocolate chip cookie cake, Caden's favorite!

"Kids Wish Network is so happy to reward Caden for her dedication to helping children, and teaching and inspiring others, creating a rippling effect of do-gooders in her community," said Programs Manager Tambra Fulk. "Her compassion and dedication touches so many hearts."

Caden was previously recognized in 2024 as a Kids Wish Network Hero of the Month, and once again thought of others when she was rewarded a retail gift card in her special Hero gift package. Caden could have gone on a shopping spree for herself, but chose to buy more yarn and materials to make more stuffed crochet animals to deliver to first responders. Caden also spent her entire spring break crocheting. She was later selected as a finalist among other extraordinary Hero of the Month nominees over the past year, and then selected as Kids Wish Network's Hero of the Year 2024. Heroes are recognized for their demonstrated acts of kindness, bravery, leadership, determination in overcoming challenges, and positivity, inspiring others.

Kids Wish Network has been making dreams come true for children since 1997. We started with the single purpose of granting wishes to children suffering from life-threatening conditions, but have since created additional programs to benefit kids nationwide, including Hero of the Month, Project Toy Drop, Holiday of Hope Gift Banks, and A Child Forever Funeral Assistance. For more information, visit www.kidswishnetwork.org .

