On February 20, 2025, the shares in TH1NG AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

Yesterday, June 10, 2025, the Company issued a press release with information that a member of the Company's board of directors had resigned, resulting in the board of directors consisting of only two members.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in TH1NG AB (publ) (TH1NG, ISIN code SE0016074124, order book ID 226758).

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.

