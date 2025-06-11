Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
11.06.2025 14:45 Uhr
Toivo Group Oyj: Toivo Group Plc's listing application has been approved and trading in its shares on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki will commence on 12 June 2025

Toivo Group Plc, Stock exchange release 11 June 2025 at 3:45 p.m. (EEST)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") has today approved the listing application of Toivo Group Plc ("Toivo Group" or the "Company") to admit the Company's shares (the "Shares") to trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Trading in the Shares commences on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki on 12 June 2025, with the trading code TOIVO. The total number of Shares to be admitted to trading is 58,979,559 Shares.

Toivo Group will transfer to the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki from First North Growth Market Finland marketplace maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki, on which the Shares will be traded until 11 June 2025.

Further information

Markus Myllymäki

CEO

Toivo Group Plc

Tel. +358 (0)40 847 6206

markus.myllymaki@toivo.fi

Certified Adviser: Nordic Certified Advisor

About Toivo

Toivo is a Finnish real estate company that was founded in 2015. Its business consists of project development and long-term ownership of apartments. The Company's business model is unique as Toivo's business combines the value chain of real estate business from development and construction to ownership, management and rental of a completed property. Toivo manages the entire life cycle of properties with its own team, from raw land development to tenancy agreement negotiations and property maintenance. This way Toivo is able to generate additional value to its customers, shareholders and stakeholders.

Toivo's strategy is to develop properties in accordance with the Toivo concept. The properties aim for a strong development margin and a stable and attractive return, and in this way enable long-term ownership and the generation of higher additional value to Toivo's customers. Toivo has a knowledgeable and experienced team of experts with strong merits in the real estate business. The members of Toivo's team have been involved in the development and construction of over 17,000 apartments, and they have an average of ten years of experience in the real estate business.

Toivo's revenue in 2024 was EUR 39,8 million and its operating profit was EUR 4,5 million.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
