Modular Construction Market Size worth $162.42 billion, Growth by 2030- Exclusive Study by The Research Insights

CHICAGO, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global modular construction market size is projected to be valued at USD 111.07 billion in 2024 and reach USD 162.42 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.90% according to a new report by The Research Insights. The modular construction industry offers significant benefits through rapid project completion and improved cost efficiency. Modular construction differs from traditional methods because building elements known as modules are manufactured in a factory setting at the same time the foundation and construction site are being prepared. The parallel workflow used in modular construction significantly reduces construction time to deliver projects 30% to 50% faster which proves extremely beneficial for areas requiring urgent infrastructure like healthcare facilities, educational institutions and affordable housing.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the modular construction market growth of 7.90% comprises a range of application, product, material, module and geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Modular Construction Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the Modular Construction Market is undergoing significant growth, driven by increasing scarcity of skilled labor. The retirement of experienced workers combined with decreasing youth entry into trades results in an expanding shortage gap. The modular construction industry emerges as a practical solution perfectly suited for this situation. Modular construction differs from traditional building techniques by moving much of the workforce into a factory environment instead of relying on large skilled teams working directly on construction sites. The modular construction approach cuts down the requirement for skilled workers at the site which helps to decrease labor demands and make project processes more efficient.

Urbanization and Rising Infrastructure Demand: The expansion of cities and population growth drives unprecedented demand for quicker and more intelligent construction methods that can scale up easily. Cities worldwide face unparalleled expansion which results in increased demands on housing availability and strains commercial infrastructure and public service systems. The modular construction market plays a critical role as an essential tool for meeting infrastructure requirements with efficiency and effectiveness in today's ever-changing environment. Modular construction delivers residential units rapidly which helps to solve the pressing affordable housing shortage. Developers operating in the commercial flooring sector acquire quicker access to real estate market opportunities through faster construction times for offices, retail spaces and hotels. The projected doubling of urban populations in numerous regions by 2050 positions the modular construction market as a highly promising sector. This method proves essential for sustainable urban growth due to its fast deployment capabilities which maintain consistency while minimizing environmental effects.

Hybrid Construction Approaches: As construction landscapes change rapidly developers now use hybrid building methods which join modular and traditional approaches to achieve both design flexibility and faster building speeds. The modular construction industry sees growing adoption of this approach because it combines the best features of both construction methods while addressing their specific weaknesses. Traditional construction methods excel at adapting to projects that require specialized designs, intricate layouts or distinct architectural elements. Traditional construction typically requires extended time periods and faces work stoppages due to weather while demanding substantial labor input. Modular construction gains value for its quick turnaround time and uniform quality in building repetitive structures such as hotel rooms, apartment units, or classrooms. With hybrid construction developers gain maximum advantages from both standard practices. The modular construction market experiences significant growth in hybrid adoption as stakeholders increasingly acknowledge the advantages of method integration.

Steel Emerges as the Backbone of Modern Modular Construction: Steel has become the top material choice in modular construction market because of its exceptional structural strength along with its long-lasting durability and flexible properties. The high strength-to-weight ratio of steel enables the creation of taller and more stable modular buildings while maintaining design flexibility. Factory settings enable precise fabrication of steel modules which maintains uniformity and minimizes errors during on-site assembly. Steel proves ideal for multi-story applications like hospitals and commercial offices due to its resistance to fire and environmental damage along with pest resistance. The material's ability to be recycled makes it suitable for commercial green construction projects which matches the market's increasing emphasis on sustainable development. The steel segment gains momentum as urban areas require quicker and safer construction solutions which strengthens its essential position in the modular construction market.

Geographical Insights: The modular construction market share in North America experiences rapid expansion as labor shortages increase and construction costs rise alongside the demand for affordable housing. State and federal initiatives in both the U.S. and Canada are promoting off-site construction methods through modular techniques for residential, healthcare, and educational projects to decrease timelines and carbon emissions. The Asia Pacific region holds the leading position in the global modular construction market because of fast-paced urbanization alongside growing population numbers and major investments in infrastructure. The modular construction market in Europe develops through a dedicated commitment to sustainability alongside energy efficiency and sophisticated building rules. European green building projects take the lead in modular method integration with Scandinavian countries and Germany alongside the UK at the forefront.

Modular Construction Market Segmentation and Geographical Insights:

Based on product, the modular construction market is divided into relocatable and permanent. The permanent segment accounted for a larger share of the modular construction market in 2024.

Based on material, the modular construction market is divided into wood, steel, concrete and others. The steel segment held the largest share of the modular construction market in 2024.

Based on module, the modular construction market is divided into four-sided, open-sided, partially open-sided, mixed modules & floor cassettes, modules supported by a primary structure and others. The four-sided segment accounted for a larger share of the modular construction market in 2024.

Based on application, the modular construction market is divided into commercial, residential, industrial, healthcare and educational. The residential segment held the largest share of the modular construction market in 2024.

The modular construction modular construction market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Modular Construction Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Sekisui House Ltd.

LAING O'ROURKE

Red Sea International

Skanska

Bouygues Construction

Premier Modular Limited

LEUSBERG GmbH & Co KG

DuBox

Wernick Group

CIMC Modular Building Systems Holdings Co., Ltd.

Riko Hiše d.o.o

Lendlease Corporation

Modulaire Group

Guerdon, LLC

Hickory Group

In January 2025 , Sunbelt Modular Inc. acquired BRITCO Structures, USA (BUSA), a Texas-based modular building manufacturer specializing in complex commercial projects. BUSA, founded in 2011, complements Sunbelt's strategy of providing custom modular solutions.

, Sunbelt Modular Inc. acquired BRITCO Structures, USA (BUSA), a Texas-based modular building manufacturer specializing in complex commercial projects. BUSA, founded in 2011, complements Sunbelt's strategy of providing custom modular solutions. In September 2024 : Atco Structures announced its acquisition of NRB Limited (NRB), a leading Canadian manufacturer of modular educational, industrial, and residential buildings.

: Atco Structures announced its acquisition of NRB Limited (NRB), a leading Canadian manufacturer of modular educational, industrial, and residential buildings. In November 2023: Module-AR Ltd, which operates as a firm engaged in modern construction, was acquired by Vanguard to significantly increase its capacity for both temporary and permanent modular construction space production.

Key Questions Addressed:

What is the key opportunity in the modular construction market?

Ø The demand for rapidly deployable hospitals, clinics, and schools is creating new growth avenues. What is the expected market size for modular construction market by 2030?

Ø The expected market size for modular construction is USD 162.42 Billion in 2030. Which are the major module where modular construction are being used?

Ø Major module includes four-sided, open-sided, partially open-sided, mixed modules & floor cassettes, modules supported by a primary structure and others. Which application segment for modular construction market has the potential to register the highest market share?

Ø Residential segment for modular construction market is expected to register highest market share of 53% in 2024. Who are the key players in modular construction market?

Ø The key players in the market are Sekisui House Ltd., LAING O'ROURKE, Red Sea International, Skanska, Bouygues Construction, Premier Modular Limited, LEUSBERG GmbH & Co KG, DuBox, Wernick Group, CIMC Modular Building Systems Holdings Co., Ltd. , Riko Hiše d.o.o, Lendlease Corporation, Modulaire Group, Guerdon, LLC and Hickory Group

Conclusion:

A global demand for rapid construction solutions that are cost-efficient and sustainable drives a major transformation in the modular construction market. Modular construction provides an effective solution to urbanization and labor shortages by enabling faster project completion times along with decreased need for on-site labor and enhanced quality control through factory production. The construction sector now favors steel because of its strength to maintain structure, adaptability in design, and ability to be recycled which meets both functional performance needs and environmental sustainability objectives. Technological advancements like automation, 3D volumetric building and digital integration enhance productivity and minimize waste within the sector. The market outlook stays positive although high setup costs and design restrictions along with regulatory barriers continue to present challenges. The modular construction market will become essential in transforming global building conception and delivery as the construction industry moves towards smarter and more sustainable scalable models.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including raw material suppliers, module manufacturers, technology providers, construction contractors and end users -with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 162.42 billion by 2030, the Modular Construction Market represents a significant opportunity for raw material suppliers, module manufacturers, technology providers, construction contractors, end-users, investors, industry stakeholders, and others. By staying abreast of market trends, embracing innovation, and focusing on quality and performance, companies can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

