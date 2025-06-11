Moneda Capital Asset Management: Moneda Capital Announces Executive Shareholding and Launch of Dual Asset-Backed Bonds

LONDON, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moneda Capital is pleased to announce a major evolution in its leadership structure and investment platform. Four senior executives-Rene Wang (CFO), Troy Hubbard (COO), Lyande Kaikai (Director of Strategic Partnerships), and Gaurav Tiwari (CMO)-have been appointed as equal shareholders. This shift reflects the company's commitment to aligning strategic and operational leadership with long-term investor value.

The new structure promotes transparency and accountability, with each executive bringing complementary expertise across finance, investment, partnerships, and marketing. Their shared stewardship enhances agility and reinforces Moneda's mission-driven approach to resilient investment delivery.

Executive Biographies:

- Oversees Moneda Capital's prudential/financial strategy and structuring. As a Director, she has played a central role in developing the internal frameworks and investor protections underpinning the firm's bond programmes. Rene holds an MBA with Distinction in Global Business and an MA in Educational Leadership, ensuring analytical precision and high standards of compliance across all financial operations. Troy Hubbard, COO - Leads operational delivery and portfolio execution. He has two decades of experience in private investments and structured lending, having started his career in property-focused roles at Foxtons.

Strategic Expansion: Vienna-Listed Investment Bonds Now Live

In tandem with the new structure, Moneda Capital is proud to announce the successful listing of two asset-backed, fixed-rate bonds on the Vienna Stock Exchange-marking a significant milestone in our expansion of structured investment solutions.

These new instruments are designed to meet demand for transparent, income-oriented investments backed by tangible assets and robust governance frameworks:

Keystone Bond (UK Real Estate): ISIN CH1450435859

A listed security offering investors exposure to the UK's resilient residential and commercial property markets. Backed by physical assets and protected via legal charge structures, the bond is structured to prioritise predictable income streams, benefitting from high housing demand and milestone-based fund deployment.

A listed security offering investors exposure to the UK's resilient residential and commercial property markets. Backed by physical assets and protected via legal charge structures, the bond is structured to prioritise predictable income streams, benefitting from high housing demand and milestone-based fund deployment. Oakwood Bond (Premium Indian Whisky): ISIN CH1450435826

Provides access to India's fast-expanding premium whisky market. The bond is secured against stock, trade receivables, and intellectual property. Demand is buoyed by strong global trends and trade advantages stemming from the recent UK-India trade agreement, which streamlines tariffs and export potential-enhancing the profile of this asset-backed investment.

This bond issuance reflects Moneda Capital's mission to deliver thematic investment opportunities. Investors now have a new avenue to engage with compelling, real-world asset classes through a visible exchange framework.

Leadership Updates

Moneda Capital also confirms two key promotions:

In addition to becoming a shareholder, Troy Hubbard has been appointed Chief Operating Officer to lead day-to-day delivery across investment and operational functions.

Moneda Capital is also pleased to announce the promotion of Naren Narayanan to Chief Compliance & Risk Officer (CRCO), effective May 2025. Naren originally joined the company as Head of Compliance & MLRO, following senior risk and compliance leadership roles at major financial institutions including Bank of America, GE Capital, and Fidelity International. With nearly two decades of experience, his appointment further supports Moneda's regulatory ambition in the UK.

Quote

"These developments reflect Moneda Capital's commitment to structured growth, investor alignment, and operational excellence," said Rene Wang, Director.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708697/Moneda_Capital_Logo.jpg

