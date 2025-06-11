Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83
Frankfurt
11.06.25 | 08:07
4,140 Euro
-1,90 % -0,080
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
11.06.2025 17:12 Uhr
106 Leser
Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11

Vesuvius plc

11 June 2025

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Collis

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Vesuvius plc

b)

LEI

213800ORZ521W585SY02

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B82YXW83

b)

Nature of the transaction

Dividend reinvestment plan - reinvestment of Vesuvius plc dividend income in purchase of Vesuvius ordinary shares by Mark Collis and Mrs Katrina Collis.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.69

2,881

£3.69

490

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

3,371

- Price

£3.69

- Aggregated total

£12,439

e)

Date of the transaction

9 June 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


